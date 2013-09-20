Tell us what you thought of ‘Prisoners’

A pair of movies are hitting theaters this weekend that mark a distinct transition from summer entertainments to fall adult drama programming. One is “Rush.” The other is Denis Villenueve’s “Prisoners,” a tense piece of work that I called a “tense bow of tension drawn impossibly tight” out of Telluride. I don’t see it as awards caliber material, though Hugh Jackman gives a terrific performance, it makes some brave choices for a studio thriller and I have respect for Villeneuve’s craft. This site seemed to find that piece bewildering in its vacillation, and really, that’s kind of this movie in a nutshell to me. So it fits. (And yes, Virginia, that’s a site dedicated to reviewing reviews.) So with that, let’s just turn it over to you. When and if you get around to “Prisoners” this weekend, tell us your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below.