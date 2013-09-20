Tell us what you thought of ‘Prisoners’

A pair of movies are hitting theaters this weekend that mark a distinct transition from summer entertainments to fall adult drama programming. One is “Rush.” The other is Denis Villenueve’s “Prisoners,” a tense piece of work that I called a “tense bow of tension drawn impossibly tight” out of Telluride. I don’t see it as awards caliber material, though Hugh Jackman gives a terrific performance, it makes some brave choices for a studio thriller and I have respect for Villeneuve’s craft. This site seemed to find that piece bewildering in its vacillation, and really, that’s kind of this movie in a nutshell to me. So it fits. (And yes, Virginia, that’s a site dedicated to reviewing reviews.) So with that, let’s just turn it over to you. When and if you get around to “Prisoners” this weekend, tell us your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below.
Great performances (especially from Gyllenhall, Leo, & Dano); a fantastic final scene; and Roger Deakins: good lord, was this a beautifully shot movie. I really hope he can pull of a cinematography nom for this.
That said, this was excruciating to watch and not just in a suspenseful way. I had all of the pieces put together about 30 minutes in, and it was unbearable watching Gyllenhaal’s cop seeing all the same evidence I was seeing and being unable to figure out what seemed to be a glaringly obvious solution. That felt like weak writing to me. But the acting and craftsmanship was top-notch, and it finished extremely strong, which goes a long way. Very excited to see what Villeneuve does next.
Wasn’t glaringly obvious. Real world investigations aren’t that easy, son.
Good-enough cinematography from a master and well-paced editing. However, not what I expected. I’ve been reading comparisons to Zodiac, but the only similarity is that it is a mystery film starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
There is virtually no character development in the film. Examples follow:
1) How do Hugh/Maria know Terrence/Viola? Neighborhood friends? Former co-workers? Swingers??? ;)
2) Hugh’s alcoholism came out of nowhere? He wasn’t even shown refusing a drink at the Thanksgiving dinner…
3) Who the heck was that priest and what was the point of his character beyond harboring a dead body in his cellar? I guess the writer just needed a convenient excuse to have the body show up…
4) The abandoned apartment (??) building. It was given to Hugh by his father, and he used to live there. Those are literally the only things we ever learn about that building when there is so much to mine in that locale for the story…
5) I was struggling to figure whether it was Paul Dano or the snake guy who was the boy who went missing 26 years earlier…I guess that part of the story did not light too much of a match because it sure as heck did not stick with me..
It was Dano’s character Alex who was the missing boy.
Agreed! Another example: What made Jake’s character the rabid detective he was in order for us to have faith in him? He was obviously disturbed, why? What’s with the weird tattoos?
I liked the film but agree with the criticism that it didn’t adequately develop the characters. For a 158 minute movie, you’d think there’s some room for character development. I was also bothered by the fact that Jake’s detective was always alone, wouldn’t he have a partner? And it seemed as if after the initial scene showing the search of the woods, the local police really weren’t paying attention to the case aside from Jake (plus, wouldn’t other state/federal authorities potentially come in to assist?). Still, despite its flaws, it is a good, not great film, very atmospheric and strong performances.
I think it’s a very good movie, but not a great one. Sensational craftsmanship and powerhouse performances struggle against the film’s own lofty ambitions and a not fully developed story. Which is terribly frustrating. I think with a tad more character development (particularly Jackman’s character) and focus this could have really nailed it home. And though I found it to be an exercise in tension, I thought it missed most emotional beats. Also, sorry, Melissa Leo was flat to me.
All that being said, I loved the last 10 seconds and I think it made a lot of brave choices for a studio thriller and shows massive promise from Villeneuve. I just think the story wasn’t altogether fleshed out — and it could have been a severely disturbing, powerful film.
Also, felt more to me like Gyllenhaal was the lead.
Sorry for all the rambling ha. Final note, this is probably the best movie in theatres right now and it’s an impeccably solid piece, I was just left wanting just a little something more.
“I just think the story wasn’t altogether fleshed out” — What did you expect from the writer of Contraband? Looks like Mark Wahlberg is a fan of his…in addition to starring in and producing Contraband, Wahlberg is also an exec producer on Prisoners
Masterpiece from opening shot to faded out. Characters all had nuances that made them unique. Gyllenhall with the “blinking” tic Bello with the prescription pill to cope. Leo as the battered woman who used to “spread the word of god” before a tragedy hit close to home testing her faith. Intensity from Jackman that made me feel like I was in his shoes gritting my teeth and clenching my fists. The foreshadowing from his character and “always being ready” The themes of morality and faith. The title that perfectly eludes the meaning to the entire story!
I really enjoyed it, but I was slightly underwhelmed. At several points it reminded me of similar but better films (‘Zodiac’, ‘Silence of the Lambs’, ‘Se7en’). Of the two leads (yes, Gyllenhaal is absolutely a co-lead with Jackman), I preferred Gyllenhaal. I think this is one of Gyllenhaal’s very best performances. Jackman is very good, but his character is kind of one-note; he pretty much has to play desperate and angry the entire film. Granted, he does it well. Of the true supporting cast, I thought Leo was fantastic in her brief screen time. Deakins’ cinematography is very good and it adds greatly to the mood.
Agree on Gyllenhaal and Jackman. Jackman was great in an intense one-note performance (as written). But I thought Gyllenhaal gave more/was slightly more impressive.
A lesser Zodiac
But this was not Zodiac guys.Get past that!
Agreed
With Cynthia
It’s hard to all-out rave about Paul Dano in this one, given the limitations placed on that role, but his seemed to me to be the performance most perfectly in service of the overall film. He brought a genuine unpredictability of movement to the character, and his (admittedly few) line readings are astonishing for their balance of creepiness and humanity. Everything about that performance has stuck with me for the 24 hours since I saw the film, and I’m sure will continue to haunt me for a few days more.
There’s no denying the achievement this film is on a craft level, from the sound design to the cinematography to the editing and score. Unfortunately, there’s no real soul to the movie. It’s wholly compelling in the moment, but in retrospect appears perhaps sillier and more frustrating. It’s C-level storytelling dressed up in A-level craft.
All due respect Mr. Tapley, the terrific performance in this movie belongs to Jake Gyllenhaal. Sure, Hugh Jackman was powerful and believable in his full-rage morally-wrong mode, but it’ was a one-note performance. Anger, anger, rage, torture, despair. Slightly overacting.
Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, was fascinating to watch. All the behavioural details (the blinking, the haunted look, the silence) combined with hound dog determination, an ever-present silent angst, a deep down boiling anger – Loki was multilayered and Gyllenhaal outstanding. He steals the show, achieving more with less. Proof that subtlety goes a long way.
SCREW YOU! Jackman is going to walk away with the Oscar on this one.Both were good,but Jackman put a side of him out there noone has ever seen outside of him doing Wolverine.Re-watch this one,BUB!
to Cynthia R.
Sorry pal, you’re dead wrong: as you can see, the majority loved Gyllenhaal’s performance. More interesting in his acting choices.
And…take a chill pill and learn civility.
Just saw it. Will the Academy just give Roger Deakins the Best Cinematography Oscar already?
Haven’t seen it but agree with this comment.
We’ve all seen this before, haven’t we? If you watch horror films at all, this is really nothing new, so I can see why the script laid around for so long and changed hands so many times. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen this story…
However, and that’s a big however, every time I’ve seen “this movie” before, it’s never had this level of talent doing it. So we get superior music, superior cinematography, superior performances, and directing that makes you salivate over what this man will do next. Who didn’t love that scene of Jake trying to drive in the rain? Perfection on all fronts, including editing.
So it’s not breaking any new ground story-wise. Another however, it that the script knew how to leave a scene early. It did this several times to maximum effect, especially in the last seconds. It didn’t overplay it’s hand. It gave us just enough and BAM. Done. Impressive.
Other than my originality gripe, the only thing that bugged me was the characterization of Hugh Jackman’s character. Nothing about him says he is so unbelievably hotheaded that he would kidnap someone without proof that they were the one who hurt his family. Kidnapping and torture are lines most people don’t cross, so if you do, we need a better reason than Jackman’s assertion that he “knows.”
Perfectly said. I agree everywhere. Okay script, but everything else was just superb. That afformentioned driving in the rain scene, wow. And yes, ending scenes early with various fades. Just so well executed.
I liked it very much. Exceptional performances, especially Jackman and Gyllenhaal, and top notch cinematography (Deakins never disappoints). I thought of Mystic River more than once while watching it, and have continued to think about it since the credits began rolling.
Also, I’m waiting for the day when Paul Dano gets a role where HE beats someone up.
Walked out within five minutes and got my money back. Could tell before the opening credits that there was no way I’d feel any sympathy for Hugh Jackman’s pathetic character. Congratulating his son for taking the life of an innocent sentient being (for fun?) and then I’m supposed to pity him when his child goes missing? Didn’t want to spend 3 hours of my life wishing bad things on his family. Will never see anything by Villanueve or starring Jackman again.