Tell us what you thought of ‘Rush’

I was late catching up with Ron Howard’s “Rush,” having missed various press screenings while I was in Venice. So maybe my expectations had been unduly raised by the numerous rave reviews — including our colleague Drew McWeeny’s — that came out of Toronto. But I found the racing biopic, which details the rivalry between 1970s Formula 1 titans Niki Lauda and James Hunt, rather flat and uninvolving, its two mostly unpleasant protagonists burdened with a blunt script from Peter Morgan that hammers home its ‘driving=life’ metaphors for all they’re worth. Howard directs proficiently in a latter-day Eastwood sort of way, without betraying much affinity for, or investment in, the source material. On the plus side, it’s a handsome production, lifted by the vivid cigarette-box palette of Anthony Dod Mantle’s sleek cinematography. And while’s it’s Daniel Brühl’s Lauda who gets the angst and the makeup and the Oscar buzz, I was particularly taken with Chris Hemsworth’s suave, switched-on performance as the more smooth-operating Hunt. Anyway, that’s enough from me — what did you think? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.
Liked it very much. Would rank it as Howard’s third best, behind Frost/Nixon and Apollo 13. Agree that Hemsworth gives the best performance, despite his Australian accent occasionally, distractingly peeking through. Brühl is good too but I think his best scenes wouldn’t be what they are without the excellent makeup.
The middle section of Rush, whizzing through the mixed fortunes of the 1976 Formula 1 season is undeniably gripping. With Anthony Dod Mantle’s imaginative camera positioning, the delicious work from the Sound design and the frenetic editing from Hanley and Hill combining to make the race scenes exhausting and exhilarating.
Bruhl (a character who starts and ends the film with voiceover, has a larger emotional arc and the introverted yet magnetic presence should only be considered lead) and Hemsworth both do great work with the broad character types they’re given, although the stand-out turn for me was Alexandra Maria Lara as Lauda’s wife, by turns impressed and horrified as she learns just how consumed her husband is.
Yet the relationship between the two somehow didn’t work for me. It’s nearly an hour filled expositionary scenes of walking into banks and double entendres before the film even begins to breath.
More disappointingly Bruhl’s Niki ends the film in voice telling the audience how their rivalry was more complex than everyone remembers, that they respected and enjoyed each other. So why didn’t the film come close to including this? Is it the same Peter Morgan who in barely a handful of scenes between The Queen and Tony Blair fully indicate their collective baggage and shifting perceptions? Here Lauda and Hunt only share the screen to trade increasingly nasty insults and to spell out the themes for the hard of thinking in the final scene.
I want to watch the races again, my heart truly pounded, but it’ll be on a smaller screen when I can skip through the rest of the film.
I agree with all of this. The racing scenes are gripping, but the script is horrendous. There’s no real development of either character. I give credit to Hemsworth and Bruhl for doing as much as they could with the material, but there’s no real shading to the playboy and the technician. I’m baffled by any talk of Oscars.
My favorite scene was the first meeting between Lauda and his future wife driving in the Italian countryside. Great combination of romantic comedy and racing thrills. I actually clapped like an excited little boy.
Way too much CGI. Why watch Gran Turismo on the Big Screen when I can just revisit the done-for-real Le Mans?
This… didn’t come out yet? Or is it just a NY/LA thing?
Limited release this weekend. Goes wide next weekend.
And opened in the UK last weekend.
The first half is really drawn out, painfully so, but once the movie actually gets going, it’s really quite fun. The craft work is stunning and deserves all the nominations it receives in that regard.
What surprised me was how well it was cast. It really is the movie star vs. the actor, isn’t it? Whether you’re talking about Hemsworth/Bruhl or Hunt/Lauda. They play off each other perfectly.
It just really could’ve lost 20 minutes from the beginning, but by the end, I had me. So well done.
Loved it. I hope people show up next weekend and make it a hit.
“Liked it. Solid work, though I’m no rush (sorry) to see it again.”
PS. Saw it one of the best screening locations in LA and thought the sound was off at times. The opening voiceover was close to unintelligible. Anyone else notice this?
Loved it!
Ron Howard’s best movie by a mile.
Daniel Bruhl does deserve a nomination.
I’ve really enjoyed it, easily the best thing the usually bland Ron Howard ever did.
Oh, and sorry guy, but with all due respect to your mancrush on Chris Hemsworth (who does a fine job), this is Daniel Bruhl’s movie through and through.
I really liked the movie, but in what world is this a supporting performance by Bruhl? He’s probably more of the lead than even Hemsworth (although I’d call them both leads). Let me know all your thoughts on that.