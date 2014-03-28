Tell us what you thought of ‘Sabotage’

The Arnold Schwarzenegger comeback continues apace, though if you've already forgotten that “Escape Plan” and “The Last Stand” came out in the last year, no one would blame you. Can “Sabotage” make a more lasting impression? Not if the critics have anything to do with it: reviews of the DEA task-force thriller have been largely dismissive, which is disappointing considering the promise of director David Ayer (“End of Watch,” “Harsh Times”) and a classy supporting cast. I haven't seen it myself, so let's open the floor to you: Are the critics right, or does “Sabotage” deliver? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.