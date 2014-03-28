Tell us what you thought of ‘Sabotage’

#Arnold Schwarzenegger
03.28.14 4 years ago

The Arnold Schwarzenegger comeback continues apace, though if you've already forgotten that “Escape Plan” and “The Last Stand” came out in the last year, no one would blame you. Can “Sabotage” make a more lasting impression? Not if the critics have anything to do with it: reviews of the DEA task-force thriller have been largely dismissive, which is disappointing considering the promise of director David Ayer (“End of Watch,” “Harsh Times”) and a classy supporting cast. I haven't seen it myself, so let's open the floor to you: Are the critics right, or does “Sabotage” deliver? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arnold Schwarzenegger
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerDAVID AYERIn ContentionSABOTAGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP