Tell us what you thought of ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

I’ve been out of town for about a week and a half so I’ve missed the screenings for “Show White and the Huntsman,” which opens today. A friend at Fox told me some time ago that Charlize Theron gives “one of the great Al Pacino performances of the 1990s,” which is hilarious to me. Alas, I don’t have an opinion yet. We talked to costume designer Colleen Atwood about her work on the film, though, and even dedicated a list to her greatest work. No surprise that the design elements seem to be getting most, if not all, of the praise, but we’d love to hear what you think. So give us your thoughts in the comments section below if/when you get around to seeing the film.