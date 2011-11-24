Tell us what you thought of ‘The Artist’

I’ll say no more on my feelings about “The Artist” for now. I think I’m well on the record. But many of you will be getting your own opportunity to judge as the film opens in limited release this week. Guy will be celebrating the occasion with a list of the 10 best films about the movie business next week, and he’ll also have a big interview piece with the principals of the film up tomorrow some time. Be sure to check back for that, but for now, if you’ve already gotten around to the film, let us know what you thought. And if you happen to get around to it later this weekend or when it makes its way to you via wider release, head on back here and join the conversation.
I will say this much, it is expertly made and made with love and care. I would not fret if it won but it would not get my vote.
I think the film is a novelty that will look like a pale win if it does. People should see Singin in the Rain, A Star is Born and The Last Laugh for a much more in depth look at the era.
I think the film is lovely but very very slight. Once the novelty wears off the story is revealed to be paper thin. I’m glad to see a film of this type being so loved, but it could have been a much more insightful, dense look at the end of an era, but it ultimately, to quote Kris’ earlier tweet, doesn’t have a discussion that extends past the concession line. Well made but very thin.
I agree with Red Wine and will add: I loved it both times I saw it. In a week like the one in which I saw Coriolanus, The Artist, Bridesmaids, Shame and We Need to Talk About Kevin (all of which I admired) there’s something to be said for a balanced diet.
Absolutely loved it! In this age of enormous 3D extravaganzas (which I also love) this was a breath of fresh air. Loved that I was so moved by a “silent” film!
In this movie those eyes are the flashes that speak volumes, reveal and bare the souls within, brilliantly ignite and stir my heart!
Moods cyclical, soar up, sweep down in rhapsody with the song and the shadows on screen.
My long forgotten cinematic joy. A reawakening.