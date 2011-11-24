Tell us what you thought of ‘The Artist’

I’ll say no more on my feelings about “The Artist” for now. I think I’m well on the record. But many of you will be getting your own opportunity to judge as the film opens in limited release this week. Guy will be celebrating the occasion with a list of the 10 best films about the movie business next week, and he’ll also have a big interview piece with the principals of the film up tomorrow some time. Be sure to check back for that, but for now, if you’ve already gotten around to the film, let us know what you thought. And if you happen to get around to it later this weekend or when it makes its way to you via wider release, head on back here and join the conversation.