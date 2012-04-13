Tell us what you thought of ‘The Cabin in the Woods’

I have not seen Drew Goddard’s “The Cabin in the Woods,” but as I understand it from the ZOMG! online contingent, there are spoilers to be wary of, so I guess I won’t be digging into this thread much until I finally see it, hopefully this weekend (making for a healthy dose of Joss Whedon this week, whose “The Avengers” I saw last night — it was awesome). But as the film is hitting theaters nationwide today, it’s time to get your thoughts and provide a space for whatever these ZOMG! spoilers might be. So when/if you get around to the flick, head on back here with your take.
Assuming SPOILERS are okay?
‘Cause SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER…
I guess I… liked it, but the geek overhype is a bit much; I know it’s an “homage” to Raimi and Carpenter and Craven and all points in between… so it’s not like Goddard and Whedon aren’t doing it intentionally, but its big “clever ideas!” are SO MUCH from other movies, I’m surprised the fanboys think this is such a revelation; An outright remake of, say Fright Night or Total Recall gets heaps of scorn on general principle… but CABIN owes SO MUCH to (AGAIN MEGA SPOILER) Lovecraft and, in particular, Michael De Luca/John Carpenter’s “In the Mouth of Madness, it took me out of the movie; All the cool imagery, spooky stuff, fun overkill, awesome cameo of that last act was offset by the whole, “Wait, isn’t this EXACTLY In the Mouth of Madness???” factor.
Also, on a visual level, the midsection/EVIL DEAD third of the movie is sort of a drab eyesore, the kind of underlit, gray, woodsy-skulking deal that always seems generic, and tends to lull my eyes asleep (when the movie cut to some bright light and a class of Japanese kids, it was like having a high beam blasted into one’s retinas in the middle of the night)… The chicks were HOT and Hemsworth was amusing (the Black Brian Austin Green) seemed like a nice kid, too… but a lot of the midsection is a total loss, since we know it’s all a ruse anyway by then.
I still liked it, though. It’s just… an odd experience. Can’t see being BOWLED OVER by it to the degree the fans are, but it’s fun.
I’m not really seeing the “In the Mouth of Madness” comparison at all. They’re completely different takes on a very, very, very broad concept regarding characters being manipulated by some kind of puppeteering entity.
But mostly I agree. It’s a welcome diversion with little to no sticking power. I found it wonderfully original, but that’s not necessarily enough.
Lower your expectations. It is really overhyped. Doesn’t belong in the same league as Evil Dead (or E.D. 2), The Thing or original Nightmare on Elm Street.
I’m a huge fan of pretty much everything Whedon has had a hand in (even and especially Dollhouse), and I think anyone going in whose familiar with and likes his work will love this. It feels like too much of an oddity in the horror landscape to really be a game-changer, as the poster campaign is saying, but it’s the sort of wonderful oddity that I can see myself returning to again and again.
Amazing. Can’t wait to see it again.
This is a movie that I honestly cannot imagine someone not enjoying the hell out of. One of the wildest final acts I’ve ever seen and easily the most fun I’ve had in a theater since The Muppets. All involved deserve some serious credit for managing to pull this off.
I really didn’t like this film. I thought it was tonally uneven and never found the right balance between comedy and horror. It’s not lazy, by any means, and the final act is very surprising. I was just expecting a smarter explanation for everything, I guess. The surprises weren’t really that welcome.
These kind of horror films like this the saw films, hostel etc. uses scary antics to desentesized the audiences instead of telling a brilliant horror film that psychologically tortures you, thats why the exorcist still remains as the greatest horror film of all time because it really tells a story that could happen anytime without using a lot of gimmicks, i wonder if there are horror films that could be made to equal or even surpass the exorcist, most directors nowadays are making crappy horror films like scream, hostels nightmare elm street etc… ugh!
That you start your statement with “these kind of horror films like this the saw films, hostel etc” means you really don’t know what you’re talking about. “The Cabin in the Woods” is MILES different than those other films.
Try seeing the movie first before condemning it.
Loved it. One of the most original horror films in recent memory. I will say it wasn’t particularly scary, but it was thoroughly entertaining and hilarious.
“It was awesome”-Kris Tapley. That’s exactly what I love to hear. Can’t wait to see it.
I haven’t seen it, but my best friend, who is a total fangirl and horror cinephile, loved it. Seriously, she sees everything. She had high praise. I will typically see the horror films that earn her raves. So I’ll probably see it next weekend. I’m curious as to why this movie seems to be so popular.
It was extremely entertaining, but for anyone familiar with Angel, it’s kind of a ripoff of Whedon’s OWN work, ie Wolfram and Hart. As soon as I saw Amy Acker in the first scene, I thought of Angel, and went, OH FUCK THIS BETTER NOT…….and then it did. I also think that the marketing made a HUGE mistake showing the virgin and in the fool get in the elevator in the trailer. Knowing that was coming turned the second act of the film into a bit of a time killer. It was extremely funny, in the classic Whedonesque way, but it wasn’t truly terrifying like I was hoping.
I thought it was pretty fantastic and I think it will have more staying power than you think. I thought it was pretty clever how the ancient ones represent stupid mainstream audiences who demand the same formula over and over again. When they failed to maintain the formula, the ancient ones destroyed the world. It was extremely ironic when I left the cinema and someone that was walking out said that they were disappointed that everyone died.
a) The movie just gave you the middle finger.
b) You did not understand the point the movie was trying to convey.
I also dug how the formulas that they were manipulating around the world matched the endless cliches from each country (like Japan and its ghost crap).
So, while on one hand it is a very entertaining film with a really surprising and crazy final 30 minutes, I also think it holds quite a bit of weight and is incredibly intelligent.
Totally agree with the irony, but the Japanese were doomed to fail anyway, since they weren’t targeting the five archetypes in that classroom of girls. Makes you wonder why the Japanese chose that variation in the first place.
“I think it will have more staying power than you think”
I know how I respond to things. It won’t.
And I also think you’re in danger (much like the frothing fanboys overhyping it over the last few weeks) of overstating its intelligence. Clever and smart aren’t necessarily one and the same.
I’m fine with the movie. I’m pleased with its creativity. I’m not prepared to put it on a false pedestal.
@thespirithunter – the whole five archetypes setup was an American thing only. They said somewhere in the film that it was up to each culture to do what they found appropriate.
“I know how I respond to things. It won’t.”
Uh… ok?
“And I also think you’re in danger (much like the frothing fanboys overhyping it over the last few weeks) of overstating its intelligence. Clever and smart aren’t necessarily one and the same.”
I agree that it may be overhyped, but I don’t see how it isn’t intelligent. It makes an important and interesting statement about the horror genre in a very unique manner.
Maybe, very intelligent as compared to the horror films of the last decade or so might be a better way to put it? Martyrs is the only one I can think of off the top of my head that really comes close.
I find myself puzzled at the so-called twists and turns that were supposed to take place, especially when it is revealed what is happening from the opening scene. I don’t know why anybody is not making this connection but this is just about exactly like the hunger games, where they wait for one victor and watch on tv, give them obstacles, etc. Why are critics going ape over these two movies? I thought cabin was not scary, not sure if it was supposed to be really, not really twisty enough. I was expecting the rug pulled from underneath me. There’s a reason why cinemascore audiences gave it a C- and a D+ for females, I’m pretty shocked that critics didn’t tear this one apart, they tear down everything else even much better horror flicks, why is this so special?
There’s a reason why cinemascore audiences gave it a C- and a D+ for females.
Yeah, because this movie is essentially giving these idiots the middle finger, even if they don’t realize it.
First part should be in quotes.
These are the same people that gave Drive a D cinemascore. Cinemascore is good for predicting how well a movie will hold after its first weekend. It indicates little as to the quality of the film.
Incredible storyline, wickedly good computer monster simulation, especially the hungry, giant cobra. But, there is only one other movie that pissed me off as much as this one did as far as being able to see’ what was on my screen for half the movie. I can’t remember the title of that movie but it had the same problem. Why can’t they get the lighting right so we can see what they’re doing. Great soundscore, decent quality acting, but almost destroyed by the fact that I couldn’t see half the movie.
I am 13, just watched the movie then and I thought that the whole thing overall was absolutely fucked! in a good way though. It left me shaking and I’m now hoping all this shit is not real.