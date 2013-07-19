Tell us what you thought of ‘The Conjuring’

Warner Bros. wasn’t shy about screening James Wan’s latest horror film, “The Conjuring,” which is why my thoughts on the film are now a number of weeks old. They knew they had a tight piece of genre filmmaking on their hands, and that it is; the film is a huge step up for Wan, a patient, rich exercise that doesn’t reinvent the wheel but tells a compelling, familiar story with a lot of control and finely tuned atmosphere. “It is enormously confident, and yet it seems to have enough faith in the audience that it doesn’t come across as a big noisy assault,” Drew McWeeny wrote in his review. But now it’s time to hear what you have to say, so when and if you get around to the film this weekend, chalk up your thoughts in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll. And if you’ve caught up with anything else you’d like to discuss, consider this an open thread otherwise.
Is this movie as good as Drag Me to Hell?
Best horror movie I’ve seen since that. I prefer Drag Me to Hell because it’s Raimi, but this was pretty damn good.
“…..or anything else”
hehehe.
Seeing it tomorrow with my best friend who is the most horror literate person I know. She saw it last night and raved about it. She said it is one of the best horror films she has seen since The Exorcist. I’m excited to see it.
The script was just slightly above average- not much all that original really, but was competent. That said, James Wan’s direction and the performances were stellar. Vera Farmiga steals the show; Patrick Wilson is always good, and was nice to see Ms. Taylor in a decent role again.
While we’ve “been there, done that” with a few of the story elements, the film was put together beautifully, I think nearly as good as The Exorcist (no Shining though).
Insidious was much scarier to me, but I was pleased enough. I wish films like this would be taken seriously by the Academy. Is it one of the best films of the year? No, but I think Vera definitely deserves a nomination as well as Costume. Production design and cinematography would also be worth considering.
I’d recommend it.
I thought it was great fun. Very suspenseful. The star of the show really is Wan’s direction. The last half hour or so of the film is rollercoaster ride. I was genuinely frightened by the film, and I haven’t been able to say that in a long time. I agree the script could have been better. The Warrens are fascinating subjects and I’d love a full treatment of their story. Farmiga is first rate as always, totally believable. Loved Taylor and Wilson also. I give the film a solid B+. It may rank as one of my favorites of the year.
Its always difficult for me to gauge my feelings of horror films because I see so many at home where I find myself underwhelmed and not overly scared.
I saw The Conjuring tonight in a theater with a screaming audience and a great sound system. I had a good tme with it. Very atmospheric. Creepy. loved seeing Lili Taylor again. Farmiga is great.
I still wonder if Id have liked it as much if I saw it 4 months from now on my tv set. I think so, but not sure.
B/B+. Good times.
Very good acting and scares. Its the type of movie where you get people pleading to the screen (“No…dont!”) then screaming at the scare, then laughing because of how tense it was, and no, they’re not laughing at the film but with it. Its awesome with a crowd and I would suggest seeing it as soon as possible to hopefully get that same experience.
Truth
