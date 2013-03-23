Tell us what you thought of ‘The Croods’

I’ve kept narrowly missing “The Croods” — the latest family adventure from DreamWorks Animation had its world premiere at the Berlinale the morning after I left, while we also never quite managed to meet up at the Miami fest. The design of the whole project, I have to say, has never really drawn me in, and the reviews don’t have me rushing to the multiplex. (I’m also a little wary of the studio’s output right now, having recently caught up with “Rise of the Guardians” on a flight, and… yikes. Good job, Academy.)
Still, Drew found the film reasonably fetching in his B+ review, and the early box office figures suggest plenty of viewers are being diverted by the prehistoric romp this weekend. Are you among them? Give us your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to vote in the poll below.
I loved Rise of the Guardians! My expectations were low going in, but it was much better than I thought!
You had the opposite experience from me; my expectations were high as possible going in.
It was one of the worst movies last year.
Really enjoyed Rise of the Guardians. Thought it was beautiful.
Excellant Movie, the whole family love it.
A bit of a dud. It starts really well and energetic but then it goes by through a literal “go from point A to point B” plot without a memorable character interaction, even if they’re taking far too much from How To Train Your Dragon.
And sure, said journey is filled with lovely vistas and smokey sequences, but they feel kinda standart nowadays. Blooming giant flowers, majestic orange-to-blue sunsets, and one flying sequence. Nothing too new here, sadly. A step backwards for Dreamworks (although I liked Rise of the Guardians fine enough).
*but then it goes through a literal…
Ignore that “by” from the original post. Oops.
It’s a fun movie, perfect for the family audience BUT if you’re looking for deeper themes to dissect then this is not for you
I was honestly delighted by “The Croods”. It may boast a very simple survival story, but Dreamworks does best when they’re not bogged down by unnecessarily convoluted plot motivations. To me there’s nothing coldly calculated about a family working together to survive, and I found more heart and wonder in it’s bright colourful visuals than I did in “Life of Pi”. I’m considering this a charming win for Dreamworks.
Just gave it a second viewing, and I’d like to add that this is my favorite CG-animated film since “WALL-E”. This is really something special.
I thought this movie was absolutely joyous. It has one of the most inventive and vibrant production designs I have seen in quite some time. Every new creature and environment introduced put a smile on my face. Visually, it was everything that Oz the Great and Powerful should have been, but wasn’t. The voice work is also top notch: this is the best work that Nicolas Cage has done in ages. Finally, I thought that action was incredibly well staged, and that consultation with Roger Deakins paid off, because the cinematography/”camera work” is thrilling and adds a kinetic energy to the proceedings that is lacking in many other animated movies. Overall, one of the best, most enjoyable studio films so far this year.
In a complete surprise – because I was focusing on the so-so 65% score on rotten tomatoes – I absolutely adored this. I found it very funny, visually inventive, and sweet. Really, my favorite animated film that Ive seen since Toy Story 3.
I liked it, but it probably won’t be a film I remember this time next year.
The character designs were fantastic, if not exactly paleontologically (or even zoologically) correct; the designs were cute, which is probably the problem for a lot of the critics pushing it down to the lower limits of “fresh” on the tomatometer. It was probably too cute for a lot of them.
A scene late in the movie is probably the make or break for a potential adult watcher; a cute sabretooth tiger is almost instantly turned from a silly if persistent antagonist into a caveman’s pet because he is afraid of the dark. It’s cute and funny, if you’re into that; it’s stupid and annoying if you’re not (I’m guessing, since I was in the first group). Either way, it certainly wasn’t the montage between Hiccup and Toothless in “How to Train Your Dragon.”
There were a small group of younger children in my audience; they oohed and aahed and laughed at exactly the right times, so they enjoyed it. It seems like the first animated film in a long time that was actually aimed at entertaining children first, adults second. So, actually, unless you’re planning on taking the kids, or just have a high tolerance for cuteness over substance, maybe not a movie you need to see. So, probably not an Oscar player.
On the animation front, it’s great; but saying a DreamWorks picture is well animated is like saying the sky is blue at this point.
Since DreamWorks finally started making decent movies again with Kung Fu Panda, the only movies it would rank above are last year’s terrible Rise of the Guardians (agree with Guy here; good call Academy, though not a good call enough to excuse the ultimate bad call of last year’s winner. 2012 was the year the Academy told Pixar just because you are Pixar doesn’t mean we’ll give you Oscars for your crap; 2013 was the year they added, however, Pixar’s wet farts were totally acceptable), Shrek Forever After and maybe MegaMind, though MegaMind and The Croods are still decent movies, and, also, no, I didn’t forget Madagascar 3, I just still say that movie was way underrated last year and is up there with DreamWork’s best.
It was hilarious! Good movie.