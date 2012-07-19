C+

Tell us what you thought of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

#Christopher Nolan #Batman
07.20.12 6 years ago 121 Comments

OMGIT’SHEREOMGOMG! Yes, “The Dark Knight Rises” has arrived. Midnight screenings are happening right now. The box office is bursting at the seams and a trilogy is wrapping itself up. With style? With class? Well, you tell us. And feel free to rate the film above. I’ll get to my thoughts in tomorrow’s special edition podcast, but I’ll be curious to see if anyone finds the film as structurally messy and thematically confused as I do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christopher Nolan#Batman
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSBatmanChristopher NolanIn Contentionthe dark knight rises

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP