Tell us what you thought of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

OMGIT’SHEREOMGOMG! Yes, “The Dark Knight Rises” has arrived. Midnight screenings are happening right now. The box office is bursting at the seams and a trilogy is wrapping itself up. With style? With class? Well, you tell us. And feel free to rate the film above. I’ll get to my thoughts in tomorrow’s special edition podcast, but I’ll be curious to see if anyone finds the film as structurally messy and thematically confused as I do.