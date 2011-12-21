Tell us what you thought of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’

12.21.11 7 years ago 79 Comments

After all the behind-the-scenes drama on embargoes and what not, David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” finally opens nationwide today and you’ll be able to see it and gauge for yourself. If you heard last week’s podcast, you heard pretty much all I have to say on the matter, but in brief, I find it to be Fincher’s least compelling film to date, a waste of resources on a property that wasn’t enlivened or elevated at all by the presence of all the talent involved. I do, however, believe that Rooney Mara’s performance is something special. But enough about what I think, what do you think? Tell us here when/if you get around to the film this week.

