Tell us what you thought of ‘This is the End’

Oh yeah, “This is the End” hits theaters today. Well, sneak previews in advance of tomorrow’s official release. YOU SHOULD ABSOLUTELY GO SEE IT. Seriously, I laughed so hard in this movie that my face hurt. But lest you think it’s brainless humor, the film is actually very smart about how it pitches its theme, while at the same time sending up Hollywood image and culture. There have been few times this year that I’ve had this good a time watching a movie. Here’s Drew McWeeny’s review. So with that endorsement, I’ll be waiting here to hear back from you on what you thought. If you’re way ahead of me, rifle off your take in the comments section and vote in our poll. The rest of you: GO!