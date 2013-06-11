Tell us what you thought of ‘This is the End’

#James Franco #Seth Rogen #Jonah Hill
06.11.13 5 years ago 16 Comments

Oh yeah, “This is the End” hits theaters today. Well, sneak previews in advance of tomorrow’s official release. YOU SHOULD ABSOLUTELY GO SEE IT. Seriously, I laughed so hard in this movie that my face hurt. But lest you think it’s brainless humor, the film is actually very smart about how it pitches its theme, while at the same time sending up Hollywood image and culture. There have been few times this year that I’ve had this good a time watching a movie. Here’s Drew McWeeny’s review. So with that endorsement, I’ll be waiting here to hear back from you on what you thought. If you’re way ahead of me, rifle off your take in the comments section and vote in our poll. The rest of you: GO!

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Franco#Seth Rogen#Jonah Hill
TAGSCRAIG ROBINSONEmma WatsonEVAN GOLDBERGIn Contentionjames francoJAY BARUCHELJONAH HILLSETH ROGENthis is the end

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP