Tell us what you thought of ‘This is the End’

Oh yeah, “This is the End” hits theaters today. Well, sneak previews in advance of tomorrow’s official release. YOU SHOULD ABSOLUTELY GO SEE IT. Seriously, I laughed so hard in this movie that my face hurt. But lest you think it’s brainless humor, the film is actually very smart about how it pitches its theme, while at the same time sending up Hollywood image and culture. There have been few times this year that I’ve had this good a time watching a movie. Here’s Drew McWeeny’s review. So with that endorsement, I’ll be waiting here to hear back from you on what you thought. If you’re way ahead of me, rifle off your take in the comments section and vote in our poll. The rest of you: GO!
The weird thing is, the trailer looks terrible. Maybe they took all the jokes that didn’t land and put them in the trailer on some sort of perverse dare. But the movie is being fairly well received, so I will definitely go. This has me worried about “Man of Steel,” though: that has a great trailer.
Honestly, I doubt i’ll have a better time at the movies this year. This thing just absolutely kills. Loved It!
I am unapologetic about how much I loved this movie. Saw it at an advanced screening which helped because seeing this with an audience that eats it up makes it that much better. I couldn’t believe how consistently funny it was and I can’t wait to see it again. If you want to read, here’s my full review
It’s very funny and surprisingly thoughtful about how friendships evolve over time.
I tepidly liked it, no hate from me. I did think it was too long. I haven’t seen the short that preceded this movie, but I think the whole thing could have been better in a shorter format. I love PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, but this didn’t draw gut-busting laughs from me like it did with everybody else. As for recent comedy I enjoyed (and laughed at) last year’s 21 JUMP STREET a lot more.
Overall I found it to be often amusing and occasionally hilarious. I do think it could have been 10 or 15 minutes shorter, but it was a good time at the movies.
The Channing Tatum scene gave me a heart attack. I couldn’t breathe.
Yes, Channing Tatum was a nice surprise, but he is still a very wooden actor. This Is The End is the type of movie to watch on a lazy Saturday- nothing to write home about. To be fair, I did like some of the ” Pulp Fiction – like ” dialogue. The film’s ending with The Backstreet Boys performance was completely unfunny.
There’s an actor credited as “Rape Demon.” I love this movie.
I really liked it; probably the best movie I’ve seen so far this year (though I haven’t gotten to the movies like I wanted to this year).
Best film of the year. So. much. fun.
The best film of the year. So. funny.
I was amused at first because i went in believing a theory i’d read that the script smartly satirizes how narcissistic young hollywood comics are. but the juvenile, gross-out humour just became tiresome and not remotely funny. I felt sorry for the middle-aged parents who escorted their 14 year old sons and had to sit through it.
THIS IS THE END = SCARY MOVIE 6: THE APOCALYPSE. Sure it has bigger actors (or at least ones closer to the prime of their careers),but this is a big stupid movie with the same kind of lame pop culture references and EZ song choices to get EZ laughs.
Decent idea, sophomoric execution
When all is said and done this will be one of the best movies of the year. Period. I highly doubt there will be a film with as much re-watch value either. So funny, with some emotion and insightful social commentary to boot. Like all really good commercial movies it was also somewhat of a very well calibrated roller coaster ride with an ending that sent everyone home happy. Rogen and Goldberg are the best comedy filmmakers of this generation and continue to improve. I loved this movie.