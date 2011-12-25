Tell us what you thought of ‘War Horse’

#Steven Spielberg
12.25.11 7 years ago 39 Comments

The road for “War Horse” to the screen has been an interesting one this season. Highly anticipated, the film screened for public before most press via pop-up showings in the heartland. When critics finally did get a look, reactions seemed to fly in all directions. I had my say, the film being of a piece with a year that has me kind of in the middle on so much. We talked to the film’s famed cinematographer and have interviews with other elements of the cast and crew to come, but for now, you can finally give us your thoughts on the film as it hits theaters nationwide. If/when you make it out to a screening this holiday weekend, come back and give us your take.

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn Contentionsteven spielbergWAR HORSE

