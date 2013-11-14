Terrence Howard now blames ‘Iron Man 2’ cut on Robert Downey, Jr.

Terrence Howard’s departure from the “Iron Man” franchise has been the one blemish on Marvel Studios since the company began making its own films in 2007. Howard played Co. James ‘Rhodney’ Rhondes, a long time friend of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey, Jr.) in Jon Favreau’s franchise making hit. After “Iron Man” grossed over $585 million worldwide, it was assumed that the remaining cast would return for the inevitable sequel where Rhodes was expected to become Iron Man’s buddy War Machine. But it didn’t happen. The studio claimed contractual differences with Howard and cast Don Cheadle to replace him. “Iron Man 2” went on to make even more money than its predecessor and Cheadle easily made the role his own.
In the four years since, Howard has slowly revealed more and more of his side of the story. The Oscar nominee for “Hustle and Flow” has always blamed Marvel for wanting him to take a pay cut. Earlier this year he revealed he was the highest paid actor in “Iron Man” making $4.5 million and he was supposed to make $8 million for the sequel before Marvel insisted he take a pay cut to $1 million. The one thing Howard has never really done, however, is place any of the blame on his co-star, Tony Stark himself, Downey, Jr. That all changed when Howard appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” program Thursday night.
Howard stopped by the irreverent and gossipy talk show to promote his new movie, “The Best Man Holiday,” alongside co-star Nia Long. A caller into the show professed to being a fan of Howard’s and wanted to know why he never returned for “Iron Man 2.”
And then it began…
“This is gonna get me in a lot of trouble,” Howard warns. “It turns out that the person that I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to re-up for the second one took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out.”
It’s clear “the person he helped become Iron Man” is Downey, Jr. But, “took away”?
“We did a three picture deal,” Howard continues. “You did the deal ahead of time. A certain amount for the first one. For the second a certain amount. For the third…they came to me for the second one and said, ‘We will pay you 1/8th of what we contractually had for you, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you.’ And I called my friend who I helped get the first job and he didn’t call me back for three months.”
And how are things now with that friend?
“Oh, I love him. God’s gonna bless him.”
That last line of Howard’s cannot truly be understood unless you watch the video here. To say Howard is still angry and resentful is an understatement. And, to some extent, who can blame him?
After the “Iron Man 2” debacle, Howard’s career took a nosedive. He’d already been through some rough waters after his career apex with “Hustle,” but the fallout over losing a franchise role and lingering rumors about his difficulty on set (not to mention bizarre behavior at junkets and premieres over the years) found him in a series of bad films such as “Fighting,” “The Ledge” and “Winnie Mandela.” He even went to TV starring for half a season in the short-lived “Law & Order: LA.”
Recently, and somewhat surprisingly, the eccentric actor has had something of a comeback. It began with small roles in Walter Salles’ “On the Road” and Robert Redford’s “The Company You Keep” which debuted on last year’s festival circuit. Over the past four months it’s only gotten better. Howard is now coming off an impressive turn in the hit dramatic thriller “Prisoners” and a key role in the potential best picture nominee “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.” And, in theory, he already has banked more quality projects. He has both David Ayers’ “Sabotage” and the intriguing indie “St. Vincent De Van Nuys” with Melissa McCarthy and Bill Murray set for release next year. He’s also appearing alongside his “Prisoners” co-star Melissa Leo and Matt Dillon in the FOX “event” series “Wayward Pines” which is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan and fears episodes directed by Shyamalan and Zal Batmanglij (“The Sound of My Voice”). All good stuff that should be making his agent and family breathe much easier over the state of his career.
And yet, here’s Howard on national television clearly still feeling wronged over his chance to be part of the Marvel universe. A slight from almost five years ago. He doesn’t mention that he originally misunderstood the contract (Marvel had an option for him and could drop him at any time) or his own behavior on set may have influenced their decision moving forward. It’s one of those stories that will never go away. For good and for bad.
This is all interesting and stuff, but you just KNOW there’s two sides to that story. I do, however fully believe he got dicked over by Marvel, that part of the story has never really changed since it happened.
Still think it’s a shame he didn’t get to continue as Rhodey. I like Don Cheadle, but I think Howard was a tad more charismatic in the role. Actor continuity problems always bum me out a little bit. Still kinda wish Ed Norton was in Avengers even though Rufalo was teriffic.
Totally agree. I think Marvel has been notoriously tight-fisted with actor contracts, and that’s where I’d put most of the blame. No doubt once Downey blew back up with the first one, they realized he wasn’t a liability anymore and quite the opposite, and could actually single-handedly sell the franchise from then on. I’d also be curious to see what they ended up paying Cheadle for IM2 versus that $8 mill figure. Marvel seems to have slightly eased up salary-wise since then, but mostly because of Downey, Jr. going to the mat for his co-stars. Perhaps this incident is where he learned that was going to be necessary. In which case, he should probably call Howard and apologize.
He was a great Rhodey, more interesting than Cheadle, but I think he had unrealistic expectations regarding the importance of his character compared to RDJ’s. He thought the movie was about him and not mainly about Tony Stark. His big ego killed his future with Marvel.
Even though I think Howard is a great actor, I think Cheadle looks identical to Rhodes in the comics.
lol. Now he’s blaming RDJ. Terrance Howard loves blaming others for his @#$!. Look at his history. He thought Marvel (known for being stingy) would find him irreplaceable. Obviously, that wasn’t the case, they called his bluff and he got axed. END OF STORY.
Are you kidding me? They offered him 1/8 of what they promised him!!
He did not make robert ironman. Robert made robert ironman. They changed Rhodey and no one cared. So apparently he didn’t make the role his own. Now try replacing Paltrow as pepper and there will be a problem. Robert and Paltrow make the franchise anyway. He shouldn’t get paid more than the lead actor. His arrogance cost him his job. Needs to learn his place. When he can carry a movie by himself and make the money downey has then he can say something. Paltrow knows she has good deal here and just takes what her character is worth and keeps her mouth shut. He should take a lesson from her.
Having just rewatched the first Iron Man (my gf hasn’t seen most of the marvel movies), Howard was a sieve for any charisma in that entire movie. Now, it could have been that they didn’t really know what to do with Rhodey yet, but based on Howard’s output in the first movie, I didn’t shed any tears when they cast an equal (if not better) actor in Cheadle.
Crazy Days and Nights also reported that he beats the crap out of girlfriends…
Surprised it took this long for this to get mentioned. He actually lives the “Whoop That Trick!” life. There’s no telling what the actual truth is, because this guy seems to be mentally unstable. I did prefer his Rhodey to Cheadle’s, but I don’t think it would’ve impacted the movies enough to matter.
A tangent, but did the author of this post really mention a project with M Knight as a potential boon to Howard’s career?
It’s a case of the Notorious Ego. It’s big in Hollywood. It’s everywhere when money is involved. Not just 1 person at fault. It’s both the accused & the accuser.
@Vaterite,
I was thinking the same thing. I can’t tell if that was supposed to be tongue in cheek or not.
@Nemo, I’m pretty sure you didn’t meat to respond to Vaterite. Lol
nice to know finaly howards side of being dropped from the iron man franchise too bad he did not get a chance to continue and maybe show what he could do as both Rhodney and war machine and nice he does not sound real bitter over being dropped by marvel and still claims robert as a friend,
Wake up demoncat! He is very bitter and is talking about how God is going to judge RDJ !!
Winnie Mandela isn’t close to being a bad movie it’s actually better than iron man 2&3
Say it again!
I love Cheadle but Howard was so much better as Rhodey. I don’t know if he hits women, none of my business. He is my favorite actor and usually steals any scene he is in. It’s great that he does so many indie films, so forget the franchise ones. Even the movies that aren’t as successful, he makes interesting. The comment about living his role in Hustle and Flow, if that’s true, he doesn’t beat women. He refused to hit Lexie when it was written into the scene, which was smart. His character would have never redeemed himself. It’s a fact that there are several sides to all stories, just like Iron Man, I’m sure we haven’t heard all the sides to his personal life. Personally, I don’t want to, I wasn’t planning to marry him, just enjoy his performances. Hope he stars in many more and is cast in more lead roles. ;)
easu to diss terrence howard , but so far the first iron man is still the best of the three