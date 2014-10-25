Terrence Howard watches over a hip hop ‘Empire’ in new FOX promo

FOX

Terrence Howard played a character having a hard time breaking into the world of hip hop in his breakthrough film “Hustle and Flow,” but now the Oscar nominee is on top of the music industry in the upcoming FOX drama “Empire.”

Oscar nominee Lee Daniels is re-teaming with his “The Butler” writer Danny Strong (“Game Change”) for the new drama about a family dynasty set in the positively Shakespearean world of hip hop, where family loyalties are tested by the temptations of greed and betrayal.

A new promo for the series aired last night during the World Series, and it promises drama, sex, beats and more.

The series also stars Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest”) and “Precious” Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe, and includes new music from legendary producer Timbaland.

“Empire” is executive produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer (“24”) Ilene Chaiken (“The L Word”) and Francie Calfo (“Gang Related”).

“Empire” premieres January 2015.