Terrence Howard watches over a hip hop ‘Empire’ in new FOX promo

#Brian Grazer #Empire
10.25.14 3 years ago

FOX

Terrence Howard played a character having a hard time breaking into the world of hip hop in his breakthrough film “Hustle and Flow,” but now the Oscar nominee is on top of the music industry in the upcoming FOX drama “Empire.”

Oscar nominee Lee Daniels is re-teaming with his “The Butler” writer Danny Strong (“Game Change”) for the new drama about a family dynasty set in the positively Shakespearean world of hip hop, where family loyalties are tested by the temptations of greed and betrayal. 

A new promo for the series aired last night during the World Series, and it promises drama, sex, beats and more. 

Watch it here:

The series also stars Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest”) and “Precious” Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe, and includes new music from legendary producer Timbaland.

“Empire” is executive produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer (“24”) Ilene Chaiken (“The L Word”) and Francie Calfo (“Gang Related”).

“Empire” premieres January 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brian Grazer#Empire
TAGSBrian GrazerDanny strongEMPIREFoxLEE DANIELSTARAJI P. HENSONTERRENCE HOWARD

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP