‘Lost’ vet Terry O’Quinn joins ABC’s ‘Hallelujah’ pilot

Can “Lost’s” John Locke carry a tune? We may soon find out, as Terry O’Quinn has joined the cast of ABC’s “Hallelujah” pilot, the Marc Cherry-produced musical drama.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the actor will co-star in the pilot as Del. He joins the previously announced cast members Jesse L. Martin (“Law & Order”), Frances O’Conner (“Cashmere Mafia”) and Arielle Kebbel (“The Vampire Diaries”).

According to his IMDB bio, O’Quinn can sing and play the guitar, which could make him an excellent match for the show.

The actor was nominated for three Emmys (with one win) for his role on ABC’s “Lost,” which ended its run in 2010. He’s also appeared on “JAG,” “Alias” and “The West Wing.”

