‘Lost’ vet Terry O’Quinn joins ABC’s ‘Hallelujah’ pilot

Can “Lost’s” John Locke carry a tune? We may soon find out, as Terry O’Quinn has joined the cast of ABC’s “Hallelujah” pilot, the Marc Cherry-produced musical drama.
The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the actor will co-star in the pilot as Del. He joins the previously announced cast members Jesse L. Martin (“Law & Order”), Frances O’Conner (“Cashmere Mafia”) and Arielle Kebbel (“The Vampire Diaries”).
According to his IMDB bio, O’Quinn can sing and play the guitar, which could make him an excellent match for the show.
The actor was nominated for three Emmys (with one win) for his role on ABC’s “Lost,” which ended its run in 2010. He’s also appeared on “JAG,” “Alias” and “The West Wing.”
What about the rumored Terry O’Quinn/Michael Emerson project that was all the buzz several months ago? Did that fall through?
Odd Jobs, the project staring Oâ€™Quinn and Emerson as former black ops agents living in surburbia, was sold to NBC and received a â€˜put pilotâ€™ commitment from the network â€“ that is, NBC was contractually obligated to show the pilot once it was made or pay a big fine, virtually guaranteeing that it would get picked up to series. Unfortunately, the writers in charge of the project submitted the pilotâ€™s screenplay too late for NBC to evaluate it and move it into production for the fall season, so NBC decided to roll its â€˜put pilotâ€™ commitment for the project over to the 2012-2013 TV season. However, because Emerson and Oâ€™Quinn werenâ€™t under contract, they were free to take other jobs and decided to accept actual offers of work now instead of waiting off-screen and doing guest spots for another year.
So basically, Odd Jobs is still owned by NBC and we may indeed see on their 2012 fall schedule. Unfortunately, this news means that neither Emerson nor Oâ€™Quinn will likely be attached to star in the project unless both â€˜Persons of Interestâ€™ and â€˜Hallelujahâ€™ donâ€™t get picked up, and these two very talented actors donâ€™t receive other, more attractive offers for their services. Iâ€™m still hopeful that weâ€™ll get to see the two of them on the same show, but since I donâ€™t want to wish failure on two of my favorite actors, for the moment Iâ€™d file Odd Jobs under one of the many great â€˜What Might Have Beenâ€™ stories of TV.
Odd Jobs, the project staring Oâ€™Quinn and Emerson as former black ops agents living in surburbia, was sold to NBC and received a â€˜put pilotâ€™ commitment from the network â€“ that is, NBC was contractually obligated to show the pilot once it was made or pay a big fine, virtually guaranteeing that it would get picked up to series. Unfortunately, the writers in charge of the project submitted the pilotâ€™s screenplay too late for NBC to evaluate it and move it into production for the fall season, so NBC decided to roll its â€˜put pilotâ€™ commitment for the project over to the 2012-2013 TV season. However, because Emerson and Oâ€™Quinn werenâ€™t under contract, they were free to take other jobs and decided to accept actual offers of work now instead of waiting off screen and doing guest spots for another year.
So basically, Odd Jobs is still owned by NBC and we may indeed see on their 2012 fall schedule. Unfortunately, it means that neither Emerson nor Oâ€™Quinn will likely be attached to star in the project unless both â€˜Persons of Interestâ€™ and â€˜Hallelujahâ€™ donâ€™t get picked up, and these two very talented actors donâ€™t receive other, more attractive offers for their services. Iâ€™m still hopeful that weâ€™ll get to see the two of them on the same show, but since I donâ€™t want to wish failure on two of my favorite actors, for the moment Iâ€™d file Odd Jobs under one of the many great â€˜What Might Have Beenâ€™ stories of TV.
Donal Logue has also joined the cast – [www.hollywoodreporter.com]
Beat me to it. Between Martin, O’Quinn, and Logue, you gotta like the chances of this one making the schedule. That’s a Grade A cast, even if they all have to sing, which I’m still hoping is something they rethink before this one hits the air.
RWG (we really don’t need a dramatic version of “Glee”)