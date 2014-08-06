TGIF Lives: ‘Girl Meets World’ has been renewed for Season 2

Back by popular demand: “Girl Meets World” is coming back for Season 2.

The Disney Channel has renewed the “Boy Meets World” followup after a stellar first season ratings-wise, with the show ranking as the No. 1 series among Kids 2-11, Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-11. It has also logged over 4.7 million views thus far on the WATCH Disney Channel app, according to the network.

“The series swiftly became a favorite of kids and their parents, many of whom grew up with 'Boy Meets World,'” said Disney Channel Executive Vice President, Original Programming Adam Bonnett in a statement. “We're looking forward to watching Riley Matthews and Maya Hart make the world their own, as Cory and Topanga teach them life lessons along the way.”

“Girl Meets World” centers on 12-year-old Riley Matthews – daughter of the original series' Corey and Topanga Matthews – as she navigates the challenges of middle school alongside best friend Maya (Sabrina Hart). Riley is played by newcomer Rowan Blanchard, while Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel reprise their roles as Corey and Topanga from the original show. Guest stars from the original series have included William Daniels (a.k.a. Mr. Feeney) and Lee Norris (a.k.a. Minkus), the latter of whom will be featured in an episode set to air on Friday, August 15.

Production on the new season will begin in November.

Will you be watching “Girl Meets World” Season 2? Let us know in the comments.