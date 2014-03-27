That time George R.R. Martin found out Peter Dinklage never read ‘Game of Thrones’

Before “Game of Thrones” became a hit HBO television series, someone gave me the first book in the “Song of Ice and Fire” series as a Christmas present for some reason. And while I then proceeded to never read that book, I have no doubt it's a wonderful piece of literature.

But hey, guess who else never read that book? “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage! And he even admitted it last night on national television, bless his heart.

“I haven't read the books that [the show is] based on, and George Martin our author is probably going to kill my character soon because I've mentioned that,” said Dinklage during an appearance on “David Letterman.” “I started to read it, and I got confused, so…”

Is that not the best reason ever? “I got confused”? I love you, Peter Dinklage.

Oh, but the story gets better, because then George R.R. Martin found out and…well, that wasn't exactly fun for anybody. Isn't schadenfreude the greatest?

