Marie Osmond is known to millennials as a woman who fainted on “Dancing with the Stars,” but this video aims to retool that reputation once and for all. Now she'll be known as a performer who can transform herself into vintage Madonna, Marilyn Monroe, and Elizabeth Taylor with just some makeup and the right glance. Damn.

It's pretty shocking. Check out her dramatic makeovers. I'm about ready to hear her full cover of “Vogue.”