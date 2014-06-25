The 10 Craziest Moments in Michael Jackson Videos

Michael Jackson died five years ago today, but let's be clear: His music videos have only gotten more iconic and more unbelievable with time. Turns out it's easy to make timeless music if you're a talent with absolutely no contemporaries.

To celebrate his life, we're taking a new approach to Michael's videos. Let's find the 10 craziest moments in all of Mike's videos and count them down to a zany #1. Grab your ticket to the Neverland ball and join me on this insane journey through MJ's video catalog.

(Keep in mind that we stuck to short-form videos; if you want some long-form craziness, seek out the “Moonwalker” movie where Joe Pesci plays an evil foe who wants to hook kids on drugs or “Ghosts” where Michael is in makeup as a pudgy old white dude.)