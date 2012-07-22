The 10 greatest superhero movies of all time

#Spiderman #Wolverine #Iron Man #Superman #Batman
, and 07.22.12 6 years ago 178 Comments

“The Dark Knight Rises” is finally in theaters, and some fans are ranking it among the best superhero movies ever made. To celebrate the film’s release, the HitFix editorial team voted on the films we thought were the all-time best in the genre.

Some of the films that didn’t make the list?  How about “Spider-Man,” “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men: First Class,” “Batman Begins” and “Superman II”?  If that piques your curiosity, Check out our picks below,

Do you agree or disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spiderman#Wolverine#Iron Man#Superman#Batman
TAGSBatmanIron ManSPIDERMANsupermanTHE AVENGERSthe dark knightthe dark knight risesTHE INCREDIBLESthe rocketeerWOLVERINExmen

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP