The 10 greatest superhero movies of all time

“The Dark Knight Rises” is finally in theaters, and some fans are ranking it among the best superhero movies ever made. To celebrate the film’s release, the HitFix editorial team voted on the films we thought were the all-time best in the genre.
Some of the films that didn’t make the list? How about “Spider-Man,” “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men: First Class,” “Batman Begins” and “Superman II”? If that piques your curiosity, Check out our picks below,
Greg! Jack wasn’t nominated for an Oscar…it was a golden globe! And where is unbreakable?
Unbreakable deserves to be on this list!! As does the TV show “Numb3rs” comic book episode.
A sub-par TELEVISION show’s episode should be on this list of greatest superhero MOVIES? Yeah, ok.
Simply put. The ChristianB, bat man is the.. greatest super hero of all, all times. The writers ( C.N. ) vision of a hero is magnificent
I like that Iron Man and Avengers is up there. A lot of people seem to be saying “those were good but are just low entertainment compared to DKR” and stuff like that. Good to see that people still think the MCU movies have a place among the superhero movie greats.
And Xmen united
As long as the dull and depressing “The Amazing Spider-Man” is not on this list, I’m happy. So your list is great in my book!
Completely agree. I saw the Amazing Spiderman finally the other day. What a complete load of rubbish. Can’t believe anyone thought it was good.
John and Jay – you have both restored my faith in humanity (really)
Agreed wholeheartedly. I actually think (the pretty lousy) Spider-Man 3 is superior. At least that piece of junk had a sense of fun. This was painfully dull, had no forward momentum or logical story progression, terrible pacing, they completely botched Uncle Ben’s death and its meaning (cleaning Peter Parker’s hands of his blood to boot), Peter is a completely different character in every other scene, there is no drama or romance to the – well – romance. It doesn’t help that they forgot to give Gwen Stacy a personality or character. The movie adds and drops plot elements every 10 minutes and there is zero sense of fun. It’s utterly joyless.
Worst of all, Spider-Man is an a-hole in it. He has no character arc, doesn’t grow as a character and when the movie finally provides him with an opportunity to grow – SPOILER – honoring a dying man’s wish – he winds up dismissing it. What an a-hole! It betrays any growth.
Amazing Spider-Man is downright abysmal. I honestly feel that there has to be 2 different versions being shown to audiences, that’s the only way I can fathom people are enjoying this. Spider-Man is my favorite superhero yet I found absolutely nothing to enjoy about this. Biggest letdown of the year for me.
Folks. My wife, who hates comic book movies, my gradson who would rather play a video game than watch any movie, and myself- all loved “The Amazing Spiderman.” And by the way, the audience applauded the movie when it was over. What’s abysmal is the above remarks.
Alton if u like the film sing it praises. Fair enough. But don’t come on here and give it to people who simply have a different opinion. (It’s called adulthood)
Guys you have to remember its just the start..your comparing it to the first spiderman with that other dweeb. I think it was a good start to the coming movies..whats not to like..it had the history of his father, the romance, the villian being his fathers partner(which was a great addition) what are you guys movie critics? like the movie theatre screen always says..just sit down, relax, AND ENJOY THE SHOW!
Yes! Finally some sane voices got through the clutter.
The Un-Amazing Spiderman was one of the worst ‘hero’ movies ever. I was openly yelling at the screen. Parker became a huge a-hole after the spider bite. He let his uncle get killed over a penny! A PENNY! And he stole the pint of milk to boot! Capt Stacey’s death meant nothing to this so-called hero. F this Peter Parker.
The story was weak (ohh! a machine that spreads chemicals is banned as a weapon but they can keep it on premises – no way it falls into the wrong hands!). The script didn’t follow its own rules: Parker is torn up by the Lizard yet he can swing Gwen around the city, later he is hobbled by bullet grazing his leg!!! And the cranes, don’t get me started about the cranes. If the film hadn’t been nearly over I would have walked out. Cranes, jesus how lame. The entire first scene was 1) lifted from Batman Begins 2) completely pointless. We were told this happened why did we have to see it? And poor Sally Field, they gave Aunt May a lobotomy – do not return Miss Field someone at the studio hates you.
To Jon; its up the studio and director to ALLOW me to enjoy the show. I shouldn’t be expected to drop my hard earned money into a sink hole only to be told ‘enjoy the dankness’. I expect a half way descent film, not garbage. The Amazing Spiderman was garbage.
LOL! The amazing Spider man is a fantastic movie!. It fixed some of the problems I had with the first and third movie. In the first movie did people forfot how crappy the CGI was taking away from a lot of scenes? The origin story was told fine but the action sequences never impressed me. The second one with Dr. Octopus was almost perfect, great villain, great chemistry between the actors and story. The third Spider man was a complete mess and the romance between Peter and Mary Jane was so freaking soapy and fake. The new Spider Mam even made the mistake of repeating some elements ofthe first trilogy gave some nice touches at the second half. I loved the special effects, I loved the music(I thought the first trilogy movies was good too) and I loved how the romance was played this time around, more believable. I have great expectations for the sequel! And Dick Nick if you don’t like the Spider man character that’s fine dude!
@Rivera
Great CGI does not mean the difference between a great sh movie and a bad one. This movie had no soul. It was just made because Sony wanted more money and did not want to revert the rights back to Marvel. The result a sub par Spidey flick at best. They tried to make it like Batman Begins with the grittyness and darkness but the problem is that Spidey is NOT dark and brooding like Bats is. The only thing this movie did better was the web shooters and there was a little less crying, besides that it wasn’t that “amazing”.
I honestly believe you are all being far too cruel to this Spiderman reboot. Personally, I liked it. If it seemed depressing, that’s probably because it was meant to be since it was a much darker take on the Spidey story. I didn’t mind this at all, and in my opinion Andrew Garfield is a better Spider Man than Tobey McGuire. McGuire came off as too nerdish and goofy to me. Oh, and one last point. Someone mentioned how Captain Stacey’s death meant nothing to Peter, which is completely false. His death meant so much to him in fact that he was prepared to do what he promised… to stay away from Gwen for her safety. Paying close enough attention to the film really helps.
Interesting list. See quite a few that make my own list.
For comparison, top 25 comic book-inspired films (Top 10 superheroes marked by *):
*1) The Dark Knight
*2) Superman: The Movie
*3) The Dark Knight Rises
*4) The Rocketeer
5) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
*6) Spider-Man 2
*7) Unbreakable
8) A History of Violence
*9) Captain America: The First Avenger
*10) Marvel’s The Avengers
*11) Batman Begins
*12) Thor
13) Iron Man
14) X2: X-Men United
15) Batman (1989)
16) John Carter
17) Spider-Man
18) The Amazing Spider-Man
19) Road to Perdition
20) Ghost World
21) The Incredible Hulk
22) The Crow
23) Daredevil (The Director’s Cut)
24) V for Vendetta
25) Dick Tracy
I’d include ‘The Incredibles’ pretty high on the list as well, but mixing in animated films with the live-action completely changes the landscape. For one thing, ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ is the best Batman film made to date and would, therefore, top this list as well.
batman begins deserves to be in the top 10 further more scott pilgrim was more video game movie than superhero movie. e.g. bonus life
No Marvel movie deserves to be above Avengers. Especially Cap.
John Carter is on your list? Your list is irrelevant.
My top 15
1. The Dark Knight Rises
2. The Dark Knight
3. Batman Begins
4. Watchmen
5. X-men First Class
6. The Avengers
7. Kick Ass
8. Thor
9. X-2
10. Superman: The Movie
11. Iron Man
12. The Punisher
13. X-Men
14. The Amazing Spider-Man
15. Superman Returns
No Batman Begins? Duh, it was definitely better than spiderman 2.
Thank you! The omission of Batman Begins (yet the Burton ones are included?) from the Hitfix list is inconceivable. One of the very best, and it astounds me how little love that movie gets.
the problem is than batman begins initially suffered the effects of the plague known as batman and robin. by the time people realised that batman begins is actually great the movie had left the theatre.
Reply to comment…
I agree with Daewoo. I didn’t see it at the theater either and really regretted not doing so!
very good point johngalt
Nothing can beat batman
that is true. just mentioning the name batman opens the doors to so many possibilities that the movie could be based off of.
I have so many problems with this list I don’t know where to start. So I won’t. I’ll just say I don’t like it.
Good list, but I would have included Kick-Ass. Very entertaining!
underage kids killing people is entertaining? seriously?
It wasn’t just entertaining, it was awesome.
You’re one of those people that wanted Holidays removed from school too, aren’t you?
Great, great list.. i mostly agree.. although it seems based more on mainstream superheroes.. it did surpriese me no Hellboy in it. plus i think i have less issues with it because it was correctly title, i think a list of comics-based movies will be aat least 50% different. But as it is, i think is was a well done work. Excelsior !
1. Batman 1989
2. Dark Knight Rises
3. Avengers
4. Superman (1978)
5. Iron Man
6. Dark Knight
7. Batman Returns
8. Batman Forever
9. Captain America
10. Rocketeer
The Burton films, and even that hideous Batman Forever over Batman Begins? Honestly? Wow.
the dark knight at no.5 aaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh the mayan calendar is correct the world is comming to an end in 2012.
. I saw the Amazing Spiderman with a group of 31 friends and the theater was full everyone was happy. The movie is really good.
No Watchmen, no credibility.
Watchmen was only good because it copied a book. It was done well but it really doesn’t live up to the epic series.
Watchmen the movie was an abortion, and a disgrace to the book.
@marvel111 all superhero movies are based off of something, including the story. the story was never original to begin with. watchmen did what other superhero movies fail to do, show the realism of superheroes no matter how mighty they are. and the series is minutemen two different teams. its like justice league and justice society.
I really enjoy that you have one person saying it just copied a book and another person saying it didn’t copy it enough. Never going to please everyone, right?
My favorite Super heroes movies is batman. Sand always will be.
And
How the hell can you overlook Watchmen?
Because it was really really bad.
very easily.
maybe it was a flop. But I think too it deserves a place in at least top 5
Batman Begins was better than ANY of the Burton films.
This list is invalidated.
Agreed!
Seconded!
the time difference makes them not even fair..the burton movies were dark and i love them
Batman Begins should be up there for sure (and high on the list), and when all is said and done, The Dark Knight Rises should be very high on that list too. So many of those older movies, if you go back now, feel sort of dated with what has been accomplished in comic-book/superhero movies in the last decade in general. The Nolan Batman Trilogy, Iron Man (not 2), and the Avengers all should be very high. It’s going to be hard to top those movies.
The Nolan Batman Trilogy, to me, is the 2nd best trilogy of all time! The original Star Wars Trilogy beats it in a photo finish!
One of the worst lists i have seen not only on hitfix but on any site..No Batman Begins, Unbreakable, X-Men First Class & Watchmen but Iron Man & both of Tim Burton’s movies is in the list..
Iron man deserves to be on that list, not the trilogy the one movie….
Love this list! Great choices all around. Props for including hokey and old fashioned The Rocketeer, that movie is so well done (I also love The Phantom for the same reasons; plus, you can tell Billy Zane is clearly having a blast).
I’m also glad you included not only Batman Returns, but Burton’s original Batman. There wasn’t much you can do with Nolan’s trilogy, considering you only have so much space, but I do think Batman Begins is one of the greatest origin stories and does deserve a place here. I understand, from the numerous reviews I’ve read, that The Dark Knight Rises is on par with the other films in Nolan’s trilogy; could you have fudged the books a little and considered all three Nolan directed Batman films as one, and named it Best Comic Book Trilogy?
Finally, I love the fact that Superman: The Movie is on here; the inception of all comic book films, and still the most epic, best acted, and directed. Don’t listen to the haters who say the movie is corny and dated (I think it’s a generational thing), Superman: The Movie is the comic book equivalent of the original Star Wars; and should be the high water mark that all other superhero movies are judged.
All three of Nolan’s Batman films deserve to be on that list — specifically Begins and Rises. The Dark Knight was great but it has been overrated based solely on the iconic nature of Ledger’s performance. The Two-Face evil turn is far too quick and their are some major logic gaps in the story. Also, Maggie Gyllenhaal was terrible.
*there. woops.
My list (hope everyone shares theirs):
1. The Dark Knight Rises
2. Batman Begins
3. The Avengers (Obviously good but too cutesy)
4. Superman (’78)
5. The Dark Knight
6. The Incredibles
7. Iron Man
8. Spiderman 2
9. X2
10. The Rocketeer
Honourable mentions: Captain America, Superman 2, X-Men First Class, Burton’s first Batman.
Very good list, Alex, and one that comes reasonably close to my own (see below)… The big difference is the new Dark Knight Rises though.
I’ll be curious to see what Drew’s second viewing/discussion will be like because as much as I love the first two Nolan films, I was deeply disappointed by “Rises.” So much, that I not only didn’t put it in my top 10, but it didn’t even make my honorable mention list. I feel like Nolan really made a mess of this last one, I’m sorry to say.
1. Dark Knight
2. X2
3. The Avengers
4. Batman Begins
5. Iron Man
6. Batman 1966
7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
8. The Incredibles
9. Spiderman 2
10. Thor
I suppose Dark Knight Rises has a chance to wind up around 8 or so, but I have to see it again (and again) and give it some room to breathe. Batman Begins was one that improved with every viewing; Dark Knight was one that was best the first time through. I’m not sure which way Dark Knight Rises will go.
I really liked Dark Knight (it’s great obviously) but Maggie Gyllenhaal ruined it for me. I loved Batman Begins and I thought Katie Holmes did an excellent job as Rachel Dawes. I couldn’t see Maggie as Rachel at all.
“Peaks” my curiosity? Good lord the editing on this site. Serious question, do you have editors who read each piece before posting, or is it the responsibility of the writers to spell check? It’s very tough if the writers don’t know the actual words/rules (I pray for the day Sepinwall finally learns the rules behind hyphenation).
Steve- Would that we had copy editors.
I’ll fix “piques.”
-Daniel
“Spider-Man 2” is still the best.
Dude, your list is a wee bit wrong. I’d have put Unbreakable, Mystery Men and maybe V For Vendetta (if that counts as a superhero movie) in there. And two Tim Burton films? I can see an arguement for Batman Returns because of Michelle Pfeiffer, but it’s tenuous. Also, I’d swap out Iron Man for Captain America. However, I can’t argue with Rocketeer, Dark Knight, Incredibles, X-Men 2 or Christopher Reeves Superman.
V for Vendetta is a comic book/graphic novel movie. It is not a super hero movie.
I will never understand the continued love for Tim Burton’s overrated, outdated, and (yes) campy, even freakish takes on Batman and his world. Keaton was a terrible Bruce Wayne, and the plots ludicrous. How do you put both Burton Bat-movies on this list and not BATMAN BEGINS??
I also don’t see how the first Iron Man could be ranked all the way down at #6 and Superman: The Movie is still ranked so highly. Great for its time, sure, and Reeve was wonderful, but it’s aged pretty badly.
Here’s my list:
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
Iron Man
The Avengers
The Incredibles
X-Men 2
Spider-Man (the first Raimi one)
The Incredible Hulk (the Norton one)
V For Vendetta
Batman – Mask of the Phantasm
Honorable mentions: The Rocketeer, Spider-Man 2 Thor, Captain America, Superman: The Movie, The Amazing Spider-Man.
Good call on Mask of the Phantasm. I love how it weaves in some good creepy Joker stuff into what is essentially a Batman origin story. Really good little movie.
I need to watch it again, but I’d also put Under the Red Hood up there. And if it counts as a movie, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker might be the best animated Batman movie of all.
My Top 10 list.
I am seeing “Rises” tonight so I expect one of these to get bumped off.
Superman (1978)
Superman II (Richard Donner cut) (1980)
Batman Returns (1992)
X-Men (2000)
Unbreakable (2000)
Spider-Man (2002)
Hulk (2003)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Note: These were ordered by date of release.
And my Top 20:
Superman (1978)
Superman II (Richard Donner cut) (1980)
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
The Mask (1994)
X-Men (2000)
Unbreakable (2000)
Spider-Man (2002)
X2: X-Men United (2003)
Hulk (2003)
Hellboy (2004)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Batman Begins (2005)
Iron Man (2008)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Thor (2011)
X-Men: First Class (2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Pretty good list except HULK was garbage. Incredible Hulk was way better.
I love Ang Lee’s Hulk. One of the most underrated hero movies ever. Incredible Hulk was utterly forgettable IMHO.
Iron Man, Avengers, Burton’s Batman, Spider Man II, OK. Incredibles, I guess so. Nolan’s Batman films aren’t that great. The Rocketeer, you have to be kidding me.
Would V for Vendetta the list. Also all of Nolans trilogy. Burtons, not a single one should be included.
So many films on this list that shouldn’t be there – Avengers, Xmen 2, Spiderman 2, Batman Returns. Terrible, terrible & awful! Where’s Kick Ass or Hellboy?
Wait wait wait, You are just being unfair wit Marvels movies. You would make a really dumb list, except the fact you dont like the burton film. Hellboy was good but no top ten, kick ass actually maybe. Avenegrs and x2 and SM2were easily some of the best superhero entertainment.
I love The Rocketeer, but no way should it be ahead of Batman Begins. This is a pretty solid list though, even though I think The Incredibles is a little overrated. I’d put Superman: The Movie ahead of it in a heartbeat.
There is no way anyone who understands what makes movies good thinks The Avengers is better than Spider-Man 2 or even X-Men 2.
Unbreakable … duh
Good list, but Batman Returns is horrible, and Batman 89 has aged incredibly poorly (while it’s importance to their even being modern super-hero movies is probably fairly noteworthy) ~ i’d axe them and put in Begins and Unbreakable.
Boy, two Burton movies better than Batman Begins, huh? Hm.
Other than the Burton films, list makes sense. I’d replace them with Batman 1966 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But maybe I’m just weird.
Oh and Batman Begins needs to be around 5.
My list is as followed
1: The Dark Knight Rises
2: Batman Begins
3: The Dark Knight
4: X-Men First Class
5: Batman 1989
6: Punisher 2004
7: Superman 1978
8: Dick Tracy
9: The Incredible Hulk
10: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Rocketeer blows. Hellboy should be in the list instead of it. I would also gladly replace Superman with Hellboy 2: The Golden Army.
My Top-10:
1-The Dark Knight Rises
2-The Dark Knight
3-The Avengers
4-The Incredibles
5-Spider-Man 2
6-X2: X-Men United
7-Batman Begins
8-Iron Man
9-Superman (’78)
10-Watchmen
Uhh. Spider man 2. None of those movies should be in a top ten. Sam Rami in just a few years…relaunched the genre then set the Superhero Movie backwards with his goofy, funtimes shitfest.
I must be the only one that thinks TDK was the weakest of Nolan’s Batman films. The good parts are really good, but the bad dialogue is really bad. Every single word out of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s mouth is terrible. She is the worst part of this movie. Well, her and the ferry scene. That scene is so bad it makes me want to kick my TV. Who casts Zeus in a movie? It isn’t all his fault though, the acting is bad throughout this entire scene. Then there’s the opening scene where the Joker henchman are robbing the bank. I don’t believe that’s a group of guys robbing a bank for one minute. The dialogue here just feels very forced and it takes me out of the movie. There are other examples too, like when Michael Jai White bangs the table and yells “ENOUGH”. Again, that line is delivered so poorly that it takes me out of the moment. I do think TDK belongs on this list, but I do not think it deserves the top spot.
Also, there is a scene in the second X-Men movie that made me hate it. That scene being when Jean Grey dies and Professor X proceeds to profess his love for Cyclops. Yes, I know it’s supposed to be Jean Grey, but it doesn’t make that scene any less gay. Combine that with Wolverine and Cyclops crying and the cheesiness of Nightcrawler reciting his prayers, and that scene ruins the entire movie for me.
Imo Superman 2 was better than the original and also belongs on this list.
IDK wtf you guys are talking about saying that Unbreakable should be on this list. That movie was absolute shit.
Unbreakable should have certainly have made the list–there had never, nor has there since, been a superhero movie so believably based in reality. And besides that, I’ve never seen a movie which starred both Sam Jackson and Bruce Willis that I didn’t enjoy immensely.
Other than that, I’m rather satisfied with the list. Take out Batman Returns, put in Unbreakable (at somewhere around #7), and I’m in complete agreement.
the incredibles was fun and all but too high on that list
Top 10
1.Avengers
2.Batman Rises
3.Iron man
4.Batman Begins
5.Xmen first class
6.Dark Knight
7.Spiderman 2
8. Xmen united
9. Thor
10. Superman
1.Avengers
2.Batman Rises
3.Batman Begins
4.Xmen First Class
5.Spiderman 2
6.Dark Knight
7.Thor
8.Spiderman
9.Xmen United
10.Superman
I know it’s a list and lists are subjective and everyone is entitled to their opinion but to have both of Burton’s movies on the list and to not have Batman Begins just seems…wrong. Anyways, enjoyed reading your list. Cheers!
I disagree with much of this list. I don’t think that the Nolan movies really are all that good. They lack something that I can’t quite put my finger on. And Iron Man was a terrible movie. It felt like it should have been the first 45 minutes of a proper movie.
my top ten:
1) Dark Knight
2) Dark Knight Rises
3) X-Men 2
4) Super Man
5) Spider Man 2
6) Batman begins
7) Kickass
8) Batman
9) The Avengers
10) Iron Man
The Avengers is the best super-hero movie ever made! Period!
The Avengers is the BEST super-hero movie ever!
How pathetic that Batman Begins is not on this list! Easily top 5 or even top 3 material
Sorry, but The Dark Knight was one of the most boring movies I’ve ever seen. Heath Ledger as the Joker was very good, but unfortunately he was also the ONLY good part about that movie.
I would put it (Just my Opinion)
1. The Dark Knight trilogy
2. The Avengers
3.Spiderman 2
4. Watchmen
5.Iron Man
6.Kick Ass
7. X-men First class
8.The Incredible Hulk 2008
9. Thor
10. Captain America
I never seen Superman or burtons bat mans but i’ve seen Batman Returns and i thought it was okay