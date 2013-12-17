The 10 greatest writers to sling a Spider-Man tale

(CBR) It certainly is an exciting time to be a fan of Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man.

With a new film featuring some of Spidey’s greatest foes ready to hit in May, “Superior Spider-Man” achieving great sales success and even greater controversy, the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series airing on Disney XD, and more films on the way including a potentially expanded Spider-film universe from Sony Pictures, it’s hard to spin a web without hitting something Spidey related.

As Spider-fans look to the future, it is very important no one forgets the great Spider creators that made this Golden Age of all things Parker possible. Herofix presents a look at ten of the greatest creators to leave their mark on the rich history of Peter Parker and his alter ego, the Amazing Spider-Man.