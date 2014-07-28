As we plow through more seasons of “Big Brother,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “The Bachelor” this summer, it's hard not to ask what the merits of winning a reality competition are. Do we applaud manipulative prowess? Sheer talent? Sheer watchability? Every show is different, but — with the exception of the last couple seasons of “SYTYCD” — one thing is certain: There can only be one winner. And fans usually bathe that winner in a glorious light for eternity.
Unless that winner is a drug-ring leader on “Big Brother” or a tax-evading weirdo on “Survivor,” of course. Then exceptions are made.
We got to thinking about our favorite reality shows and the winners who made them great. After narrowing down the options and reducing reality TV to its most phenomenal victories and players, we came up with this Top 11.
Enjoy below, the 11 greatest reality show winners ever.
I know that doing lists like this can bring many opinions and controversy, but seriously this list is just a complete joke, specifically its decision to prove its only reason for creation was to bring people to this website… Suggest when you make a list of winners of reality shows, maybe list a few influential people other than people who are only known on the shows they were a part of… also Maybe list Richard Hatch, as he’s the only one who will probably stand the test of time (other than the talent show winners)
To me, the point of this list is to highlight which contestants were great to watch during their time on the show and has nothing to do with their post show activities or successes.
For Survivor, I agree it’s really tough to choose between Richard Hatch and Parvati Shallow. Hatch not only controlled his season, but he literally created the strategy that’s still in use today on that show and others (the concept of alliances). But maybe Parvati got a better edit in her winning season, she’s just so damn charismatic.
And assuming you’re the real Evel Dick, you did what I wouldn’t have thought possible, you started out as such a, well, an evil dick that it was impossible to like you and i wanted you gone ASAP, yet somehow by the end of the season you were the most entertaining person to watch and had I been on the jury I would have voted for you to win. All without changing your behavior on the show. And I’mma let you finish, but I still think Will Kirby was the best BB winner.
“Boston Rob is certainly a candidate for best “Survivor” player considering he dominated his first year with an unerring sense of control”
In Boston Rob’s first year, he had almost no control and was voted out before the merge.
Credit to Fienberg is still missing in the gallery pop-up! And no individual credit w/ entries. And no photo credits are attributed either. Um?
Dude! And by dude, I mean Louie. Do you understand what sorta crime you are committing here? You are REALLY committing a crime – one that could mean a serious lofty lawsuit here.
F-n give credit where it is due, dude!
How is it that it can be explicitly pointed out and then nothing done? My god! Fienberg will correct the most inane of typos, instantaneously AND be gracious about it. And you, Louie, just let criminal acts stand… Ridiculous. F’n ridiculous.
Still nothing. Astoundingly irresponsible. And that pisses me off. Yet somehow this asshole (presumably) gets paid? For what, exactly? Publishing other peoples’ works under his name and failing to adhere to 101 codes of conduct? This is ultimately on you Hitfix – thanks for the quality control… not. This is how ships are sunk, btw.
Here, let me show you what the gallery *still* says:
“BY LOUIS VIRTEL MONDAY, JUL 28, 2014 12:40 PM”
And this too:
“Photo Credit: ”
A number of people/orgs could sue your ass over this, you know. Legitimately!
If Louis is unwilling to fix his blatant fuck ups, *someone* from Hitfix should cover his sorry ass. And I only say that because apparently I am the only one who really gives a shit here…
Any reality show list like this should have Pedro Zamora from The Real World on it.
FranklynStreet – Pedro won “The Real World”?
-Daniel
NOT having Terry Fator (reality tv’s most successful winner) on here kind of makes this list invalid…. however, I agree with all of these on almost every single level. It should be noted that SANDRA should have made the short list from Survivor, not Boston Rob.