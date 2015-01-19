The 11 Most Psychotic Oscar-Winning Characters

Let's face it: Psychos make good movie characters. Sometimes you just want to sit back and watch a deranged monster do his thing. Please, kill some strangers. Eat their remains if you like. Or just laugh maniacally. Any and all psychos are welcome.
Join us as we pick out the 11 most psychotic characters ever to earn acting Oscars. We've got recent wins, classic crazy people of the '70s, and we even travel back to the '30s for one particular moment of cuckoo cinema. Let's sharpen our knives and prepare for one insane, murderous trip.
Are you the verbal vougeing guy?!?!
Keyser Soze
Dropped the ball on Annie Wilkes I see
Is she the Cathy Bates Character in Misery? You are right if that is the case.
No Norman Bates in Psycho? No Conrad Veidt in Casablanca? No Max Cady played first and better by Robert Mitchum and later by Robert De Niro (counselor, come out, come out wherever you are) in Cape Fear? No Rev. Harry Powell played by Robert Mitchum in Night of the Hunter? You folks at HITFIX don’t know your stuff and have no knowledge of film history. Patch of Blue! How about Ralph Fiennes in Schindler’s list! Bad job.
Wow.
This list is of Oscar-WINNING characters only, or did you not read the headline? All of the ones you mentioned did not win the Oscar (whether you think they should have is another story)…
How about the guy in the Coen Brother’s Blood Simple or Jude Law in The Road to Perdition. How about Steve Buscemi’s sidekick in Fargo. All better choices than given in this article.
They weren’t Oscar winning performances
It’s of interest when this post was actually written–on MLK Jr. Day. Perhaps no group faces more prejudice or stigma than individuals who suffer from and have suffered from mental health problems. The vast majority of patients with mental health problems are not violent, and patients who are treated for mental health problems are not more likely to be violent than anyone else. People with mental illnesses can be good neighbors, citizens, colleagues, and friends when they are treated. Some have even done great good, like Abraham Lincoln and Winston Churchill.
But, they often experience prejudice from employers, landlords, and all kinds of people. Research indicates that as many as eighty-five percent of patients have experienced stigma. One writer who suffered from schizophrenia at one point described how someone had asked him whether he ever killed anyone. The consequences of this prejudice are far-reaching and destructive. They can lead patients not to comply with their treatments, because they do not want to think of themselves as being like the characters highlighted here. It broadly decreases their quality of life. It also distorts decision making, as people who hold stigmatizing attitudes are less likely to support funding for mental health care and research. Untreated mental illness weakens health and the economy. Patients with severe mental illnesses have a life expectancy of less than fifty years, markedly lower than everyone else.
Stigma has roots in inborn social processing preferences, but the media and entertainment industry play a major role. This post and the writing about it are emblematic of the problem. As Glenn Close has stated, it’s immoral just to make someone with disruptive or violent behavior mentally ill. My younger brother suffers from a mental illness. Realize it or not, these portrayals and this tone harm a class of human beings and contribute to making society as a whole slightly poorer, somewhat sicker, and less compassionate and worse.
What a shame-Susan can’t read. At least not titles.
Great list. Ruth Gordon in Rosemary’s Baby was pretty cray though, too! Lol
I must amend my comment below to include two great examples of psychotic characters in film history. No list of all time best and important psychotic characters would be complete without these two. Nosferatu, the title character and not the Sonomobolist played by Conrad Veidt (the Non Jewish actor fled Hitler’s Germany as he was opposed to the regime, the same man who played Major Strasser in Casablanca). The character Peter Lorrie played in M, a murderous pedaphile in a German film he made before fleeing Hitler’s Germany (Lorrie was Jewish). I added some history regarding the actors for your benefit.
This is an article for OSCAR WINNING performances. Check the comments who have replied to your own.
Wouldn’t have thought of adding Joel Grey’s MC on this list of psychos, but you make a good case for it … and then cap it off with “I’d do him”. Hilarious!
Agree though that Kathy Bates’ Oscar winning Annie Wilkes belongs on this list. Whether Keyser Soze does too I’m not sure… is a evil murderous criminal mastermind by definition a psycho? A case could be made and it would have been a good #13 on this list.
I was surprised the list didn’t include Tommy Udo (Richard Widmark in 1947’s “Kiss of Death”), the psycho who giggled as he pushed an old lady in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs, and won an Oscar for his very first appearance in a movie.
Sorry, my mistake. He was nominated, but didn’t win.
I miss Annie Wilkes… I think she’s waaaaaay more of a psycho than Precious’ Mother.
Ronald Colman, Best Actor 1947 for A Double Life
If J.K. Simmons wins the Oscar in Feb, I think he should be on the list too right? :)
That Mariah joke, though. So good.
I would have been disappointed if that Supporting Actor run from 2007 to 2009 weren’t present.
But, seriously. Let’s be real. Kevin Spacey’s win from 1995 should totally be included. Someone get on top of this and edit the gallery. It’s a glaring omission. I mean, he played “the Devil, himself.”
I also would have accepted a mention of Edmund Gwenn’s Oscar-winning performance. I mean, he played a man who breaks into millions of houses every year. Scary!
Is Charlize in Monster a psychopath? or just stupid and unlucky….
How bout Kevin Spacey in Usual Suspects, Kathy Bates in Misery, Forest Whitaker in The Last King of Scotland
Joe Pesci in Goodfellas,