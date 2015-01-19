The 11 Most Psychotic Oscar-Winning Characters

Let's face it: Psychos make good movie characters. Sometimes you just want to sit back and watch a deranged monster do his thing. Please, kill some strangers. Eat their remains if you like. Or just laugh maniacally. Any and all psychos are welcome.

Join us as we pick out the 11 most psychotic characters ever to earn acting Oscars. We've got recent wins, classic crazy people of the '70s, and we even travel back to the '30s for one particular moment of cuckoo cinema. Let's sharpen our knives and prepare for one insane, murderous trip.