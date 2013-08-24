The 2013 MTV VMAs: 10 best things to look forward to

08.24.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga, Drake, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “Divergent,” Justin Timberlake and more are set to appear at the MTV VMAs.

Check out what excites us most for the upcoming 2013 Video Music Awards, taking place at the Brooklyn Barclays Center tomorrow, Sunday (Aug. 25) 9 p.m.

We call dibs on the seat next to Pharrell.

