The 30 best film performances of 2014

With 2014 winding down, HitFix has been dabbling in all corners of the “year-in-review” game. Hopefully you've enjoyed the trip down recent memory lane. Now it's time for a thorough assessment of the year in film performances, and for a 12-month stretch marked in some quarters as “weak,” there sure was a lot of stand-out work in front of the camera.
One curious note on the year's best portrayals, as we see them, is how many of the characters seen on screen this year were broken or damaged, desperate to show a forthright side, or to earn love or respect. Or to just be who they are. As well and otherwise, there are brilliant examples of outward showmanship, and plenty others of internalized drama. The resulting cross-section is as varied as ever.
It was tough to narrow it down even to 30, of course, so at the end of the day, great work didn't make the cut. Matthew McConaughey (“Interstellar”), Robin Wright (“The Congress”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), Scarlett Johansson (“Under the Skin”), James McAvoy (“Filth), Emma Stone (“Birdman”), Miles Teller (“Whiplash”), Reese Witherspoon (“Wild”) and Jessica Chastain (“A Most Violent Year”) are just a few examples of great actors that came close but couldn't find room.
Who did? Click on through the gallery below to find out, and feel free to give us your own list of the year's best performances in the comments section.
So thrilled to see Mommy get some recognition here. All three performances were spectacular. Dolan has proved that despite criticisms of his obsession with style, he is capable of being an actor’s director.
I would add Shailene Woodley’s amazing performance in Fault In Our Stars, a film that will sadly be overlooked at all major awards do to it’s YA roots.
Great list, guys.
I would add:
1. Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive/ Snowpiercer)
One of the coolest vampires in movie history plus a wicked Thatcher-like caricature. It’s always a pleasure to watch Swinton deliver top work on the screen.
2. Marion Cotillard (The Immigrant)
Haven’t seen the Dardenne’s, but her performance in The Immigrant reminded me of the great stars from the silent era. Heartbreaking performance.
3. Mia Wasikowska (Tracks /Only Lovers Left Alive/ Maps to the Stars)
Her performance in Tracks was certainly one of the bravest I saw this year. Then it was Maps to the stars and somehow her sensibilities matched perfectly with Cronenberg’s universe. Plus lets not forget her turn as Swinton’s younger rebellious sister which was sexy as hell. Too bad she’s wasting her time with Burton again.
4. Brendan Gleeson (Calvary)
Such a great actor in a great role. His Father James is full of sorrow, love and a delicate touch of cynicism. What a memorable character.
5. Ricardo Darin (Wild Tales)
One of the greatest Latin american actors, his vignette is certainly one of the strongest and that’s thanks to his controlled but wickedly fun performance. We’ve all been Bombita.
I’m pretty sure the Alice sequel is a contractual thing for Wasikowska. I remember seeing quotes from interviews in which she seemed less than enthusiastic about it.
Is Marion Cotillard left on purpose because of that internet troll? Because if not this list is one of the big failures ever considering her two performances can be considered among the best of any year.
Or maybe they thought 30 other people were better or at least they enjoyed their performances more? I’m personally very happy that several usual suspects (Chastain, Cotillard, Cumberbatch) didn’t make the cut.
Ok Fishnets so you think Felicity Jones is better for that biopic. We get it. Lol.
Carrie Coon as Affleck’s slacker sister in GONE GIRL was a huge surprise for me this year.
I’ve never seen her in anything before but she underplayed it perfectly as the rational centre as all hell broke loose around her.
I would add amazing performances by Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson in The Rover.
Very close on my own list.
The two actors from Theory and the three man ensemble of Catcher could have all shared an entry to make room for Chastain and some other people.
We didn’t view those as much as part of a whole as we did the ones we consolidated, I suppose. There wasn’t much hand-wringing over anything left off, though. We were pretty good with what the 30 whittled down to.
I have no problem with Julianne Moore taking up two spaces, but you give the guys from Foxcatcher three individual slots and not one for either Guy Pearce or Robert Pattinson? That’s just wrong.
Pearce was powerful and compelling in The Rover and Pattinson acted his ass off. I’ve seen comments that some people didn’t even recognize him or know who he was until the credits rolled. That was an astounding performance that inspires recognition.
” I’ve seen comments that some people didn’t even recognize him or know who he was until the credits rolled.”
People who never saw his face or heard his voice surely.
The Rover flopped badly. Therefore, nobody’s going to remember it.
To RPG
What does the box office have to do with the quality of the movie? It’s disappointing that this movie flopped so badly, because there’s a lot of positive things about it, for example fantastic performances.
I think it was a mistake to release it in the summer among all the summer movies without heavy advertising, especially that a movie like this is hard to sell. Many people watched the movie later in different ways and many people still watch it and will watch it since it appears on many lists. Sure, it receives mixed responses, some people absolutely hate it, but others love it, so definitely somebody’s going to remember it.
Like Ricardo intimated, I can’t imagine not knowing that was Pearce. And anyway, that would be more a tip of the hat to makeup and hair, I imagine.
In any case, as I said above, both were close on my own personal list.
The fact that Oyelowo is third negates the whole list.
You know comments like “such and such negates this list” are INCREDIBLY stupid, right? Have a conversation. :)
Then why is Anniston going to win when she isn’t on ther lists too.
I’m sorry, but this list is a complete joke. No Benedict Cumberbatch, Marion Cotillard, Keira Knightley, Tilda Swinton, Jessica Chastain, etc., etc., These people gave the performances of their lives this year and more than deserved to be on this list, especially Marion Cotillard!
The list is awesome. Those usual suspects missing while amazing Gugu Mwabatha-Raw got in as well as many other actors and actresses who did better yet underhyped work is what makes the list so goo.
We see it a different way.
@fishnets
Yeah, Cotillard was incredibly hyped in two days, one night. There’s no escaping that massive Belgian movie, everyone knows it and is bombarded with it.
I don’t know why being usual suspects would have any relevance to picking someone.
Thanks for remembering James McAvoy in ‘Filth’. He won Best Actor from BIFA & BAFTA Scotland for it in UK but Magnolia failed to promote it in US. Thankfully, people are finding it on Netflix.
Very solid list. Too bad room couldn’t be made for Marion Cotillard and Jessica Chastain (who not only had ‘Interstellar’ and ‘A Most Violent Year’, but also her incredible and possibly career best work in ‘The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby’). It’s nice to see that you have Channing Tatum as the MVP of ‘Foxcatcher’ as i 100% agree that he was best in show.
When will people finally stop overlooking Mia Wasikowska? If playing a diverse cast of characters in four movies in one year isn’t enough to get her some long-overdue recognition, then I don’t know what will.
YES! Imitation Game keeps bombing! Hoping for ZERO wins everywhere.
Also, total Interstellar shut out, nice. Actors were really nothing special and I’m glad to see that McConaughay afterglow has faded.
Hasn’t faded. He was sensational in “Interstellar.” Just didn’t make the cut is all.
Julianne Moore as Havana Segrand is the 27th best performance of the year?! It makes me wonder if everyone that voted had seen the movie.
I’d actually put it ahead of Still Alice. It’s Top 5 material for sure in my book.
Thoughtful list, without the which is as much as anyone can ask for, with not simply the most obvious choices that are already getting the most attention. No personal list is going to have all (or even most all) the favorites of everyone, and it will excludes some of favorites of most everybody. I am glad to see some usually overlooked performances included, such as Tom Hardy in “Locke” or Agata Kulesza in “Ida.” A couple of my favorites not on the list are Marion Cotillard in “Two Days, One Night” and Tommy Lee Jones in “The Homesman.”
Did Maps to the Stars have a U.S release this year?
My 30 would definitely include Tilda (Snowpiercer), Marion (The Immigrant), Jack O’Connell (Starred Up), Riz Ahmed (Nightcrawler), Elisabeth Moss (The One I Love)
That issue is so clouded I stopped caring.
Yeah but I just figure most readers/commenters have not seen it (myself included) so we can’t really join the discussion on that selection.
Probably true of a number of performances here, actually, considering some movies like “Selma” haven’t even opened yet, while others are still slowly platforming.
Maps to the Stars will be released in the US in February.
Maps to the Stars had a qualifying run in LA a couple of weeks ago for Golden Globe consideration. It will be released all over the US in Feb.
I thought Julianne was better in MTTS than she was in Still Alice. SA is sympathetic part, and many actresses could have played it.
In MTTS she is more brave than many actresses could ever be, and she pulled it all off brilliantly. It’s too bad Hollywood executives are afraid for US audiences to see the film, but given the Sony disaster that exposed them for the idiots they are, not surprising they want to bury MTTS.
Bravo: The US release date for MTTS was determined long before the Sony scandal. They have nothing to do with each other at all.
Plus, it’s not like people are just now discovering the cluelessness and callousness of Hollywood in the wake of the hack.
Simmons, Gyllenhaal, Keaton, Moore, Swinton…
Robin Wright deserved the spot better than Rene Russo. That scanning scene is masterful acting at its finest. So courageous.
The fact that Tom Hardy made the top ten but not James McAvoy for Filth makes this list completely irrelevant. I watched Locke yesterday, and the fact that critics may consider Hardy’s performance better than McAvoy as Bruce Robertson baffles me. Thankfully, the guys who decided the BIFA and London Circle Critics best actor award thought different and McAvoy got all of them, deservedly so.
Great selection. Particularly liked Ralph Fiennes at No.2. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is my film of the year. My inclusions would have been the ensemble of “Pride” and Andy Serkis in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (though your nod to Toby Kebbell was an excellent choice.)
Really solid list.