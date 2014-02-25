The 4 best jumping on points for new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans

(CBR) Thanks to a smash hit movie trailer, a strong showing at the recently concluded New York Toy Fair and, well, Rocket Raccoon, Marvel Comics’ Guardians of the Galaxy are enjoying a newfound — and long overdue — notoriety. And with the film landing in theaters on August 1, curious comic book readers and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans alike might want to cram as much of the source material into their noggins.

But the GotG are a group with a number of fairly distinct eras spanning over 45 years of comics. As such, this intergalactic tour needs a guide. With that in mind, CBR has mapped out four very different, yet equally rewarding gateways to the Guardians of the Galaxy!