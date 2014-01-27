The 5 animated team-up films Marvel needs to make next

(CBR) On top of their massive movie output and their steadily increasing roster of television shows, Marvel”s also pushing their animated output into new territory. Following the release of “Iron Man” & “Hulk: Heroes United” and the announcement of “Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher”, it looks like Marvel”s animation department shows no sign of slowing down. The recently announced “Black Widow & Punisher” even demonstrates that no character is off limits when it comes to this line of animated films; high-profile Avengers can team up with grim-and-gritty comic book heroes.
With that in mind, we”ve come up with five more pairings that we want to see brought to life via Marvel Animation!
Maria Hill is not and hopefully never will be in any form, Nick Fury’s right hand anything.