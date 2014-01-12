The 8 best Tina Fey and Amy Poehler moments from the Golden Globes

I may be biased in favor of calling them my all-time greatest heroes, like, ever, but I’m of the opinion that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler absolutely killed their Golden Globes hosting duties tonight. Are you maybe not convinced? Well then allow me to humbly prove you wrong with a countdown of the duo’s best moments.

8. Because they are impossible charming and the perfect model of female friendship, Tina and Amy dressed as each other’s inverses from the 2013 awards. (via)

7. While their entire opening monologue was amazing, a few jokes stood out. Such as correctly pronouncing Chiwitel Ejiofor, but messing up a simple one.

6. Not to mention this beautiful tribute to Kerry Washington and to only tone in which it is appropriate to say “Scandal.”

5. Amy made an appearance as Randy, who joined Sosie Bacon as Mr. Golden Globe.

4. As is becoming tradition, our hosts took the stage with booze in hand.

3. Okay, ready? At last year’s Globes, Tina Fey made a joke at Taylor Swift’s expense and Swifty responded by saying that there’s “a special place in Hell for women who don’t support other women. This year, after Amy won a globe of her own for her work on “Parks and Rec,” Tina said, “I love you and there’s a special place in Hell for you.” Because look, if there are ever women who are supportive of other women, it’s these two. (See “Smart Girls at the Party,” for one example.)

2. Best joke of the night?

1. The fact that Amy won a statuette of her own is awesome enough to make this list, but her lip-lock with Bono as the camera cut to her makes this a moment that will go down in award show history.

