The 8 best Tina Fey and Amy Poehler moments from the Golden Globes

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Golden Globes #Taylor Swift #Amy Poehler #Tina Fey #Parks And Recreation
01.13.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

I may be biased in favor of calling them my all-time greatest heroes, like, ever, but I’m of the opinion that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler absolutely killed their Golden Globes hosting duties tonight. Are you maybe not convinced? Well then allow me to humbly prove you wrong with a countdown of the duo’s best moments.

8. Because they are impossible charming and the perfect model of female friendship, Tina and Amy dressed as each other’s inverses from the 2013 awards. (via)

7. While their entire opening monologue was amazing, a few jokes stood out. Such as correctly pronouncing Chiwitel Ejiofor, but messing up a simple one.

6. Not to mention this beautiful tribute to Kerry Washington and to only tone in which it is appropriate to say “Scandal.”

5. Amy made an appearance as Randy, who joined Sosie Bacon as Mr. Golden Globe.

4. As is becoming tradition, our hosts took the stage with booze in hand.

3. Okay, ready? At last year’s Globes, Tina Fey made a joke at Taylor Swift’s expense and Swifty responded by saying that there’s “a special place in Hell for women who don’t support other women. This year, after Amy won a globe of her own for her work on “Parks and Rec,” Tina said, “I love you and there’s a special place in Hell for you.” Because look, if there are ever women who are supportive of other women, it’s these two. (See “Smart Girls at the Party,” for one example.)

2. Best joke of the night? 

1. The fact that Amy won a statuette of her own is awesome enough to make this list, but her lip-lock with Bono as the camera cut to her makes this a moment that will go down in award show history.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio#Golden Globes#Taylor Swift#Amy Poehler#Tina Fey#Parks And Recreation
TAGSAMY POEHLERGOLDEN GLOBESGOLDEN GLOBES 2014Leonardo DiCaprioMonologueMr Golden GlobePARKS AND RECREATIONTAYLOR SWIFTTINA FEY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP