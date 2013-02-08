The Academy teams with Gallery1988 for Best Picture print exhibition

The Academy has teamed up with Gallery1988 in Los Angeles to present a new Oscar-centric exhibition, “For Your Consideration,” featuring originally designed artwork for each of the nine Best Picture nominees this year.

“Working hand-in-hand with the Academy has been a dream come true for Gallery1988 and its artists,” Gallery1988 co-owner and co-curator Jensen Karp said via press release. “So much inspiration has come from past Oscar telecasts as well as the amazing range of films that have been nominated this year. It was a perfect fit for our style of artwork and treatment, and we can’t wait to show everyone the results of some of our most creative contemporary minds.”

The Academy commissioned a small group of international artists for the prints. They are not available for purchase but the first 100 people to visit Gallery1988 on each day of the exhibition will receive a limited edition poster. The showcase runs February 14 – 17 at the gallery on Melrose Ave.

For information on when each film poster will be distributed, visit nineteeneightyeight.com or follow Gallery1988 on Twitter (@galleries1988) and Facebook (gallery1988). Fans outside the Los Angeles area can find out about poster giveaway opportunities by following the Academy on Twitter (@TheAcademy) and Facebook (TheAcademy).

Also featured in the exhibition will be 12 illustrations of memorable Oscar moments by Oliver Barrett, a light installation by Julie B (Prety in Plastic) and other Oscar-inspired work by Olly Moss, Nan Lawson and DabsMyla.

Check out the Best Picture prints in our gallery below. The artist responsible for each is indicated, as well as the nominations each of the Best Picture nominees received. I’d have to say my favorites are definitely “Argo” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” but they are all pretty awesome.

Which one is your favorite?

