‘The Artist’ wins 4 Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture and Director

Forgive the delay in posting last night’s BFCA Critics’ Choice Awards results: Kris was on the scene and doubtless living it up, while I was catching some shut-eye. I’m sure Kris will fill you in later on how things went down from the inside — I haven’t even seen the ceremony myself — but the chief news to take away here is that “The Artist” inevitably sealed its status as the film to beat this Oscar season with four wins, including Best Picture and Best Director for Michel Hazanavicius. (Among its other wins is one for Best Original Score — someone go and check Kim Novak’s pulse.)
It appears to have been an evening short on surprises — but then, when have we ever counted on the BFCA to shake things up? It is worth noting, however, that “The Help” star Viola Davis scored her first big win of the season here, after having been largely shut out of the critics’ awards. (After tying for the win in the 2008 and 2009 ceremonies, Meryl Streep remained in her seat this time.) Sandra Bullock started her streak of Best Actress wins here two years ago, and I sense it’ll be the same for Davis, whose vehicle, like Bullock’s, is more beloved by the industry and the public than by the critical majority.
The mistake many observers make is to think of the Critics’ Choice Awards as, well, critics’ choice awards. Despite their rather presumptuous name, they aren’t exactly critics’ awards in the vein of, say, the New York Film Critics’ Circle — they’re openly proud of their record of “predicting” Oscar winners, for starters, and their choices invariably skew a little more middlebrow.
That’s particularly evident when “The Help” takes three awards, including Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer, and when “War Horse” rather ludicrously ties with “The Tree of Life” in the Best Cinematography category. (That might cheer Janusz Kaminski up a little after the ASC left him off their nominee list.) The BFCA also gave the critically battered “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” its first prize of the season, as Thomas Horn beat Supporting Actress nominee Shailene Woodley to the Best Young Actor award.
Indeed, it was a night of mixed fortunes for “The Descendants.” George Clooney triumphed in the Best Actor category, just as I began to think Brad Pitt might be taking the lead in that race — but lest you think that’s indicative of his film having more sway over voters than Pitt’s, look further down the list. In perhaps the most interesting result of the night, “Moneyball” beat “The Descendants” to the Best Adapted Screenplay award. This was a race I’d already ceded to Alexander Payne and his team in my head: could Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian put up a fight for the Oscar? (Over in the Original Screenplay field, meanwhile, Woody Allen managed to stem the “Artist” tide.)
The biggest loser of the night, however, was “Hugo”: after sharing the lead with “The Artist” in the nominee list, Martin Scorsese’s family film managed to convert only one of its 11 nominations to gold: Best Art Direction, obviously enough. Consolation for Scorsese arrived in the shape of the Best Documentary prize for his mammoth music doc “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” — a slightly less expected win than the wholly deserving foreign-language and animated victors, “Rango” and “A Separation.”
It’ll be interesting to see if tonight’s big winners consolidate their frontrunner status at the Golden Globes on Sunday: I suspect they will, but there’s still a pleasing amount of wiggle room in a number of top categories. Until then.
The full list of winners:
Best Picture: “The Artist”
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Original Screenplay: Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, “Moneyball”
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
Best Animated Feature: “Rango”
Best Documentary: “George Harrison: Living in the Material World”
Best Cinematography: (tie) “The Tree of Life” and “War Horse”
Best Art Direction: “Hugo”
Best Costume Design: “The Artist”
Best Film Editing: “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
Best Makeup: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Best Original Score: “The Artist”
Best Original Song: “Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”
Best Sound: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Ensemble: “The Help”
Best Young Actor/Actress: Thomas Horn, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Best Comedy: “Bridesmaids”
Best Action Film: “Drive”
Joel Siegel Award: Sean Penn
Music and Film Award: Martin Scorsese
As I said earlier, I’m fine with most of these. The only time my shoulders dropped was when Clooney’s name was called. It just felt lazy (in a year with real powerhouse performances). But he’s a charmer. And it’s all subjective.
I don’t know why, but the Octavia Spencer win somewhat surprised me. I don’t even know who I think was going to win. But, anyway. Good show. I’ll be in the minority and say I always enjoy it for some ungodly reason ;)
I see no reason why Clooney winning is a lazy choice. The critics like The Descendants. Clooney holds the film together. He shows more dimension in his acting than Brad Pitt in Moneyball. Though Fassbender would have been a bolder choice.
Though I don’t personally mind the winners themselves, I’m nevertheless confused. Michelle Williams, Jessica Chastain, and Scorsese/Refn blazed the trail around the country picking up the Lion’s share of their respected awards (and even Brooks edged out Plummer 2 to 1 in most cases), yet when presumably the same people vote together…we get Viola Davis?
I believe that those individual critics/awards are a separate entity from the group that makes up the Broadcast Film Critics.
“yet when presumably the same people vote together”
That’s where you’re completely wrong. Not the same people. At all. Many BFCA members aren’t “critics” in the strictest sense.
Oh thanks Guy, I never realized. It always seemed a logical connection. That explains their choices then.
I enjoyed the brevity of the Critics Choice Awards.
I’m mostly indifferent to the acting wins, Best Director, and Best Picture. They all seem so very perfunctory and somewhat pointless in the grand scheme of things. Hazanavicius, Clooney, Davis, Plummer, and Spencer aren’t going to suddenly give back to the art of cinema because they won Oscars. These aren’t game changers despite what some will say, particularly Davis and Spencer.
Don’t get me wrong, please Golden Globes/Oscars voters for the love of god don’t do anything crazy and give The Help Best Picture. We don’t need that either.
What do you mean by “give back to the art of cinema”?
Using the opportunities that arise by becoming an Oscar winner. Taking chances on risky projects, advancing the art.
Clooney is going to be Clooney regardless, win or lose. It’s a non-event for him.
I seriously doubt Oscar-winning portrayals of stereotypical maids will raise the casting bar for either Davis or Spencer or future black actresses.
Hazanavicius is a very specific type of filmmaker with a very specific skillset. Winning Best Director would be a one-off. He doesn’t strike me as someone who wants to branch off and try different things.
I’d argue that Plummer who I loved in Beginners is winning a lifetime achievement award (which is fine).
“He doesn’t strike me as someone who wants to branch off and try different things.”
Hazanavicius’s next project is a contemporary war drama set in Chechnya, loosely based on Fred Zinnemann’s “The Search.” Let’s not rush to box him in.
I’m aware of that. Doesn’t change the fact that Hazanavicius is a skilled mimic and is likely winning because of that very specific skillset.
I’m skeptical at best of his ability to use a Best Director win for the powers of cinematic good. However I’d love to be wrong.
You said he “doesn’t want” to branch out. Clearly he does. Whether he pulls it off or not is a conversation for later.
Well, I guess we’ll have to revisit this in 2013 and see which film style he apes next.
Those ties are a joke. “Everyone goes for Tree of Life, but the Oscar might go to War Horse. What shall we do?”
Well, it’s not as if all the voters get together in a room and plan the ties.
One never knows.
The results are pretty much what I expected for the Oscar night: Clooney, Davis, Plummer, and Spencer, and The Artist.
All that being set in stone! I’d like to see the nominations move around a bit and save some spots for Thinker, Taylor, Soldier, Spy. I’m expecting the BAFTA wing of the Academy will put their full support for the film–garnering a BP nod for the film and a best actor nod for Gary Oldman (won’t be Fassbender).
But what does it mean that they chose TSN for BP last year?
“But what does it mean that they chose TSN for BP last year?”
That the critics in the group liked it more, and the more Oscar-minded voters thought it was the frontrunner at that point.
Yes, don’t attribute last year’s Social Network BP/BD win to good taste or sudden critical consciousness. TSN was still the front-runner in mid Jan. Oscar noms were not yet announced and The King’s Speech hadn’t taken down PGA, DGA, SAG & Bafta in one fell swoop.
So yes, BFCA voters were still predicting, just wrongly. I bet if the BFCA ceremony were 10 days later, The King’s Speech would have swept the board.
I can’t see Clooney winning a second acting Oscar this soon, and for this role. It’s another Michael Clayton nomination. I’d be happy to see Pitt win, and to consider it a win for his two best performances, both given this year. Would be thrilled to see Dujardin win, though all these Benigni comparisons seem uncomfortably xenophobic. For Shannon, a nomination would be its own reward, as it was with Richard Jenkins. Fassbender is not happening. The nomination is even unlikely at this point. And it’s hard to know where Tinker, Tailor is. There should be a huge Gary Oldman career win campaign happening right now and there isn’t. He’ll have to give a louder performance for that, it seems.
As for Actress, Davis is terrific and deserves this. Both of Streep’s previous wins have been for full-fledged performances rather than impersonations and there’s no reason to ruin that record. This is Williams’ least exceptional performance in years, and to reward her for this, instead of all the other interesting, beautiful and understated performances in independent films she’s given in the past, would be the worst outcome of the night. If Olivia Colman isn’t going to win it, I’m fine with Davis and pretty much none of the other top contenders (I would always be happy with a Swinton win, but can’t see that happening so soon, either).
Yes to all of this. Beautifully said.
Wait why is a Fassbender nomination unlikely? He’s still got buzz, seemingly more so than Shannon, Dicaprio, and Oldman.
Guy does it seem fair to say Clooney is coasting through here on name alone? Obviously there are those who disagree but as Anita said, ‘for this role’? The part isn’t really even interesting and much of his performance (that VO) is sorta phoned-in. It really does seem like the right time for Brad Pitt doesn’t it? Two great performances in two interesting films, not only are both of his works better than both of George’s this year, but I think he has a much better case for career Oscar… especially since Clooney already has an Oscar
I agree. Given the performances likely to be nominated, I have no problem with Davis winning. If only Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Olsen were really in this race. So who do you think will win Best Actor? You mention that you don’t think it will be Clooney.
What’s so full-fledged about Davis’ performance? It’s very much an impersonation of a hackneyed character.
Casey: I don’t get it either. But a lot of people really love “The Descendants” and are moved by Clooney’s work in it, so it’s unfair to suggest they’re purely voting on his name alone.
It’s a weird year for Best Actor because there’s no “narrative”.
Clooney’s already won recently and it’s not a blow-out performance. Dujardin doesn’t have the fire, although I could see him winning. It doesn’t look like it’ll happen for DiCaprio this year. Fassbender, nope. Oldman, we’ll see if he even gets nommed.
The biggest potential for a “narrative” would be Pitt. It’s a great performance, and a win would be a career win, too. But that’s not even remotely close to a Foxx, Whitaker, DDLewis, Bridges, Firth sure-fire win.
The lack of narrative makes Actor fuzzy, for me.
So Viola Davis will and should win for phoning it in on mediocre and formulaic crap like The Help, but Michelle Williams and Meryl Streep are better than their films and are capable of stronger performances so they must wait? There really is a double-edged sword to the monumental acclaim actresses like Streep and Williams receive because when you amass such a history of acclaimed performances your future endeavors and awards prospects will always be judged harshly to your great work in the past…so it allows nice, likable women like Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis to give nice, perfunctory performances in nice, middlebrow films and become undisputed frontrunners for Oscars, simply because Streep and Williams just aren’t “at the top of their game” even though both give much more complex, provocative, and thrilling performances. It’s baffling and frustrating to me. And don’t get me started on Clooney.
I didn’t see it myself but most accounts say that the ceremony truly sucked cock.
I’ll assume you mean that in a bad way.
There was definitely some humor that definitely fell incredibly flat, but the Scorsese tribute, Bob Dylan’s performance and Viola Davis’ speech were all top-notch stuff. I also kind of got a chuckle out of the fictional deaths montage, which Sasha Stone bitched about all night. Seriously, lighten the fuck up. Not everything has to be a bunch of politically correct classy bullshit.
And I did not mean to use definitely twice in the same sentence. Fuck me.
I also fucking hate how she was all pro-Artist and shit for the entire season, and now she backs out and is all, “Ugh, c’mon CCMAs, grow a pair!”
Hey, I find The Artist to be as bland a choice as anyone else, but I have stuck to my guns ever since I saw it at TIFF. Don’t support a movie and rave about it, and then ditch it at the last minute. Why I still pay attention to her, I do not know.
As shown time and time again Brock, you can be one of her favorite films in an Oscar race (Avatar) until it disrupts her other favorite (The Hurt Locker). Then the gloves come off and it’s suddenly the worst film ever against the best film ever. When it looked like War Horse was stealing Dragon Tattoo’s thunder, suddenly War Horse was crap and was going to sweep the Oscars and make “titanic money.” We all now know how that worked out.
It’s the worst kind of Oscar prognosticating. All emotion, no brain.
Woody Allen beating Michel Hazanavicius in Best Original Screenplay category… Yeaaaah1 :-D
Very happy for Woody and Viola.
Thomas Horn? Cute kid but Woodley should have won.
Nice to see Harry Potter get at least a little bit of love in the techs, including sound.
I wouldn’t have voted for Woodley — Saoirse Ronan, from that rather dreary list of nominees — but is it possible that, at 20 years old, a lot of voters don’t really see her as a “Young Actor” per se?
Re-watched ‘Hanna’ a few days ago. Can I just say, I think Saoirse Ronan is friggin’ awesome.
I don’t see anything ludicrous about “The Tree of Life” and “War Horse” tying for Best Cinematography. Both are hugely deserving and it was nice to see Kaminski finally get his due for this film.