‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’ will film ‘key elements’ in South Korea

(CBR) Marvel has announced that key elements of Joss Whedon”s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will be filmed in Seoul, South Korea, expanding the global scope of the highly anticipated sequel.

The production is based at Pinewood Studios outside London, with additional shoots in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Aosta Valley, Italy; more locations will be announced.

“South Korea is the perfect location for a movie of this magnitude because it features cutting-edge technology, beautiful landscapes and spectacular architecture,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement.

Opening May 1, 2015, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” stars returning cast members Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. They”re joined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Quicksilver, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and James Spader as Ultron. Although Marvel hasn”t confirmed the casting, it”s been widely reported that Paul Bettany will play The Vision.