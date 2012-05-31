‘The Avengers’ beaming up for outer space screening

Astronauts stationed 220 miles above the Earth’s surface are getting a special treat, courtesy of America’s favorite superhero team.

In collaboration with NASA, Marvel Studios has made arrangements to hold a special screening of their blockbuster film “The Avengers” for the crew of the International Space Station (abbreviated as ISS). The movie will be delivered via an uplink from NASA’s Mission Control in Houston, Texas.

“The studio is privileged to share ‘Marvel”s The Avengers” with those up in space exploring the universe,” said Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D’Esposito in a statement. “A special thanks goes to NASA for utilizing their incredible technology to make this special screening miles above us in space happen. It is a screening that would make Tony Stark envious.”

Added Dan Cook, a psychological support coordinator working with NASA: “These are the types of things that help to keep the crew connected to home, which is a huge morale boost while being away for long periods of time.”

The crew members currently inhabiting the ISS are Don Pettit (U.S.), Joe Acaba (U.S.), Andre Kuipers (Europe Space Agency), Oleg Kononenko (Russia), Gennady Padalka (Russia) and Sergei Revin (Russia). The six individuals are part of the station’s current mission, dubbed Expedition 31.

It’s worth mentioning that NASA’s collaboration with Marvel on the film goes back to principal photography, when the space agency allowed the studio to shoot at their Plum Brook Station’s Space Power Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.

“The Avengers” has so far grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Thoughts on the ISS screening, “Avengers” fans? Sound off in the comments!

