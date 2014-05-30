‘The Avengers” Jeremy Renner plays a different kind of hero in trailer for ‘Kill the Messenger’

and 05.30.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

Jeremy Renner has battled everything from aliens to witches in his films, but in his next project, “Kill the Messenger,” he tackles something much more sinister: the connection between the U.S. government and the crack epidemic of the 1980s.

“The Avengers” star plays San Jose Mercury News reporter Gary Webb, who wrote a series of articles that brought to light certain connections between the Reagan administration and the Contras in Nicaragua, who were supposedly working together to funnel drugs into the United States.

“Dexter” and “Homeland” director Michael Cuesta helmed the film, which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Paz Vega, Robert Partrick, Ray Liotta, Oliver Platt, Barry Pepper and Andy Garcia.

“Kill the Messenger” opens Oct. 10.

Around The Web

TAGSJEREMY RENNERKILL THE MESSENGERMARY ELIZABETH WINSTEADOLIVER PLATTPAZ VEGARobert PatrickTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP