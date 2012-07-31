The Avett Brothers release ‘The Carpenter’ track listing and artwork

07.31.12 6 years ago

The Avett Brothers” new album, “The Carpenter,” has song titles sure to intrigue fans. The North Carolina group released the track listing for the Sept. 11, Rick Rubin-produced album, as well as the cover artwork. 

With songs like “Paul Newman Vs. the Demons”  and “Down With The Shine, ” it sounds like they have some more interesting stories to tell. The band has already revealed a few songs from their sixth studio album, including first single, “Live And Die,” embedded below.

[More after the jump…]

Scott Avett told Rolling Stone that some of the songs on the album address life and death, especially after watching bassist Bob Crawford’s daughter struggle with cancer. “As we get older, a lot of the things we said in the past that we thought we believed about understanding life or death, I don’t know that we understood them as well as we do now and I don’t know that we understand them now , but we’re closer to an understanding. The hard times with Bob and his daughter’s illness was something that we woke up to and changed our lives entirely.”

Track Listing
01. The Once And Future Carpenter
02. Live And Die
03. Winter In My Heart
04. Pretty Girl From Michigan
05. I Never Knew You
06. February Seven
07. Through My Prayers
08. Down With The Shine
09. A Fathers First Spring
10. Geraldine
11. Paul Newman Vs. The Demons
12. Life

 

Around The Web

TAGSlive and dieRick RubinScott AvettTHE AVETT BROTHERSthe carpenter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP