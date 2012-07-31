The Avett Brothers release ‘The Carpenter’ track listing and artwork

The Avett Brothers” new album, “The Carpenter,” has song titles sure to intrigue fans. The North Carolina group released the track listing for the Sept. 11, Rick Rubin-produced album, as well as the cover artwork.

With songs like “Paul Newman Vs. the Demons” and “Down With The Shine, ” it sounds like they have some more interesting stories to tell. The band has already revealed a few songs from their sixth studio album, including first single, “Live And Die,” embedded below.

[More after the jump…]

Scott Avett told Rolling Stone that some of the songs on the album address life and death, especially after watching bassist Bob Crawford’s daughter struggle with cancer. “As we get older, a lot of the things we said in the past that we thought we believed about understanding life or death, I don’t know that we understood them as well as we do now and I don’t know that we understand them now , but we’re closer to an understanding. The hard times with Bob and his daughter’s illness was something that we woke up to and changed our lives entirely.”

Track Listing

01. The Once And Future Carpenter

02. Live And Die

03. Winter In My Heart

04. Pretty Girl From Michigan

05. I Never Knew You

06. February Seven

07. Through My Prayers

08. Down With The Shine

09. A Fathers First Spring

10. Geraldine

11. Paul Newman Vs. The Demons

12. Life