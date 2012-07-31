The Avett Brothers release ‘The Carpenter’ track listing and artwork

The Avett Brothers” new album, “The Carpenter,” has song titles sure to intrigue fans. The North Carolina group released the track listing for the Sept. 11, Rick Rubin-produced album, as well as the cover artwork.
With songs like “Paul Newman Vs. the Demons” and “Down With The Shine, ” it sounds like they have some more interesting stories to tell. The band has already revealed a few songs from their sixth studio album, including first single, “Live And Die,” embedded below.
Scott Avett told Rolling Stone that some of the songs on the album address life and death, especially after watching bassist Bob Crawford’s daughter struggle with cancer. “As we get older, a lot of the things we said in the past that we thought we believed about understanding life or death, I don’t know that we understood them as well as we do now and I don’t know that we understand them now , but we’re closer to an understanding. The hard times with Bob and his daughter’s illness was something that we woke up to and changed our lives entirely.”
Track Listing
01. The Once And Future Carpenter
02. Live And Die
03. Winter In My Heart
04. Pretty Girl From Michigan
05. I Never Knew You
06. February Seven
07. Through My Prayers
08. Down With The Shine
09. A Fathers First Spring
10. Geraldine
11. Paul Newman Vs. The Demons
12. Life
