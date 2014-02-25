‘The Bachelor’ recap: What the hell happened to Andi?

Remember how I said Andi was the front runner in the exhausting battle to win Juan Pablo's heart? The only sane one still left in the game? Possibly too sane to even be in the game? I take it all back. It's not that I don't think you have many, many assets, Andi. It's just that I think there must be a nightmare romcom bad date character with your name on it.
But let's not get to the moment when Andi proved to all of us why dating on a reality TV show is only one step removed from learning to juggle chainsaws from a YouTube video.
This week was, of course, the week of Fantasy Suites, otherwise known as Shaming Your Entire Family by Slutting It Up on National Television. Of course, everyone tried to make this desperate bid to win Juan Pablo's heart through putting out seem very mature and thoughtful.
Clare wanted to make sure Juan Pablo felt comfortable screwing around given that his daughter might be watching. Apparently Juan Pablo felt frolicking in the surf with Clare earlier in the season sent a lousy message to Camila, but having sex with three women in the same week? No problem!
Anyway, Clare wanted to let Juan Pablo know “it matters to me that it matters to you.” What follows is mostly the two of them talking at each other and not really listening to what the other is saying, mostly because Juan Pablo wants to suck on her lower lip and Clare wants to let sure everyone knows she's not trashy because she's ready to be a stepmother.
I find it pretty funny that Clare has to make such a big deal about hoping Juan Pablo is ready to introduce her to Camila. I really wanted him to shrug and say, eh, she already met Nikki, what's one more chick?
We later learn from Juan Pablo that he and Clare sat on opposite sides of the bed and talked all night long. Hahahahahahaha! Pretty sure that after making out in the pool the next step was naked showering.
Next, Andi gets her shot at Juan Pablo. They have a lovely daytime date, playing soccer with local kids and making out under a waterfall. She's on cloud nine! She's so in love! Everything's great!
Juan Pablo asks her an excellent question — given that she'd already told him she desperately wanted to be in love, is she forcing what she feels for him? No, no, never! What she feels is real! She'd never force it because there's a child at stake! That kid, Camila or whatever her name is!
So, it's another romp in the Fantasy Suite, which is where it all goes to hell in a hand basket.
The next day, Juan Pablo is over the moon! He had a wonderful time with Andi! They talked and laughed and really, really connected!
Ahem. He really, really connected, apparently with himself. According to Andi, he never showed an interest in her. He only talked about himself. He name dropped. He was a big, Hollywood asshat. And worst of all, he talked about the awesome time he already had in the Fantasy Suite with Clare.
At this point, I'm thinking Andi has finally uncovered the true Juan Pablo, a hot Latino void who's just looking to extend his fifteen minutes. I'm not saying that assessment is necessarily wrong, but it isn't until Juan Pablo and Andi talk again that I have to question the source.
Before that happens, Juan Pablo hooks up with Nikki. Does anyone else think he's phoning it in with her? She tells him she's desperately in love with him, and he kisses her to shut her up. He loves kissing Nikki! And he can't wait for her to see the “real him.” Aaagh!
So, Juan Pablo is thinking he has three hot women drooling all over him. He gets choked up over their video messages… at least, right up until he sees Andi's, which demands a face-to-face meeting.
I should point out — I'm rooting for Andi until this point. She's going to let him down easy and walk away with her head held high, right? She knows that she can find a better guy, and she's going to go out there and do it. Go, Andi!
Well, since Andi didn't get my psychic email, that isn't what happens. No, what happens pretty much negates all of the good vibes Andi has built up with the audience over the season.
At first, Andi seems pretty reasonable. She doesn't feel a connection, and their time in the Fantasy Suite proved that to her. Fine. But then we realize Andi is angry. Really angry. Juan Pablo told her everything was okay all the time! “It's crazy to think how little he knows about me at this point!” He told her to trust him! THAT BASTARD!
Juan Pablo is obviously thrown by Andi's change of heart. He does make the entirely reasonable suggestion that she could have expressed all of this during their Fantasy Suite date and let him know what she wanted. Geez! Doesn't he know he's supposed to READ HER MIND? The nerve!
So, Juan Pablo is willing to let Andi go with no further discussion. After all, she's dumping him, right? But no! Andi needs to TALK ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP. You know, to make sure he knows exactly how he screwed up. At one point she tells him this is just information he needs to know going forward. Um, Andi? If no one else is bothered, it isn't. He's just not right for you. That doesn't mean you have to pummel him into a new Play-Doh shape for the next girl.
But Andi is determined. “You told me that I was the default choice after Renee!” Juan Pablo doesn't use that word, so, um, maybe you're not remembering that correctly. No, I KNOW EVERYTHING! There's some bickering, and Juan Pablo actually gets a little irritated. I can't blame him, though. He tries to tell Andi he was just honest with her. “Do you not see there's a difference between being honest and being a bleep?” she snarls.
Andi could have stopped ages ago and still would have looked irrational, but no, this goes on and on and ON. You don't take me seriously! You don't know my stand on politics and social issues! You are a JERK, Juan Pablo! I will not stop until you admit it! Or cry!
Finally, Andi skulks off to the getaway car and Juan Pablo sighs with relief. As he explains, he would have been devastated if she'd just dumped him, but because she had to do the scorched earth thing? Good riddance.
I am shocked that I am taking Juan Pablo's side in this, by the way. I suspect Andi discovered he was just as self-absorbed as she said. But the fact she never mentioned it to him when it might have made a difference and couldn't just leave without rubbing salt in the wound makes her look like a hysterical mess who might be crazy enough to be a really good lawyer.
Even though she's leaving of her own volition, Andi cries a little in the car. “Are my standards too high?” she asks, wondering if she'll ever find love. I'd suggest she not pick fights with guys she's just broken up with on national television. That will help.
Anyway, Clare and Nikki are the final two. But who cares which crazy woman he picks? What I'm really eager to see is next week's reunion. I suspect blood will be spilled, and some of it will be Juan Pablo's.
Were you surprised by Andi's decision? Are you rooting for Clare, Nikki or none of the above? Do you want to go to St. Lucia? And would you go on a show like this to get there?
Do you think she’s been planning this for a while to make the Final 3 (which would make her a good Bachelorette candidate)?
I’ve heard that from a few people now, but I don’t see how berating someone for not living up to her standards makes her sympathetic.
I’m not sure why you are not taking andi’s side? Juan Pablo has got to be one of the worst bachelors, not a great person– who has no idea how insensitive he is and continually puts his foot in his mouth. And I is in the top 3 and Juan just immediately says it’s ok that she leaves, no reaction, no asking why… You taking and is side is just ridiculous, to shame andi for being a human being is unacceptable
I agree with you– Juan Pablo is boring, unintelligent, overall really unlikeable. That being said, Andi’s change of heart was RAPID. The girl went to law school and is competent in a way to get a good job in a tough legal market… Yet she JUST realized Juan Pablo is one dimensional? That he didn’t ask about her religion/politics/social issue stances because he doesn’t consider those to be talking points in his daily life? That he is no where near her intellect? How was she so infatuated with his looks, accent, and the exotic locales to not notice all the issues she brings up when confronting him ALL OF A SUDDEN?
What the author of this article is articulating is Andi should have just stopped talking after she said she wasn’t into him. Instead, she goes on a rant about his character. I agree his character sucks in a lot of ways but her anger was misguided. Andi a logical being (LSAT taking, law school dominating, BAR exam passing) suddenly realizes after weeks that Juan Pablo hasn’t asked her anything about her? If that is something that matters to you (which it should), then you notice it immediately. I hold the things she attacked him about were not the real issue…
Take for example the Opera singer (I can’t remember her name). She had a very clear sexual attraction to Juan and had a lot of fun with him…But she stated there was no “cerebral connection”. That is a very nice way of saying they don’t have anything to talk about because she is smarter than him. There is nothing wrong with that. Good for her; she realized they had no future together based on a mental mismatch. But she was honest about that. She didn’t blame him for it or make up attacks on his character to justify herself.
Consider also the girls who have been around late into the “game” that didn’t leave on their own volition. Clare and Nikki are as equally one dimensional as Juan. I’m not knocking them; the world takes all kind. I’m simply saying they don’t put as much value on the issues Andi brought up. Clare isn’t looking for a partner to discuss the virtues of the latest budget bill with… Nikki seems like she might date a guy because he drives a truck. Renee couldn’t have cared less what Juan said. It was the girls who craved a mental connection based on conversation with substance that felt the need to leave.
Andi’s anger also stemmed from her issues with herself. In the car she’s crying and wondering aloud if she’ll ever find the right guy. Sounded to me that she was angry she wasted her time. That’s not his fault at all. If she wasn’t down, she should have peaced early. Her change of heart was very rapid and seemingly artificial. Either something else went down in the suite that we aren’t privy to or Andi simply feels she has the right to discover character flaws and publicly attack them because she feels her time was wasted. She only has herself to blame for the latter. So I wouldn’t say she was just “being a human being”– she was being a rude human.
It is also possible that Andi was expressing these thoughts of concern that Juan Pablo was an idiot bore and they didn’t connect, but they were edited out in order to make her exit more dramatic.
Or Andi could have just not explained her thoughts to anyone and instead expressed via constantly complaining about a lack of one on one time with him.
Thank you, Rick Rico and JobinOO, for expanding on my premise. I’m certainly not shaming Andi — I’m pointing out that SHE dumped HIM, and she could have taken the high road and just left. Berating him and telling him he was an asshole served no purpose. If you’re working on the relationship, by all means, talk it out. If you are the one who’s been dumped, of course you have questions. If you’ve kicked the guy to the curb, show some courtesy. He didn’t want to talk about it — and I think the person being rejected should be able to dictate the conversation at the end. Her need to “process” was selfish and rude.
Thanks for this! I completely agree with everything you said here. I used to be an Andi fan but not after she revealed her true self tonight! She said no woman wants to be with a man who (insert criticism here). Well no man wants to be with a woman who tells them how to talk and act. Not to mention argue over the use of a word like “default”. She ended up looking psycho. She should’ve just said “no thanks” and left! I won’t be watching her as Bachelorette. And if I were a man, I’d be scared to date her!
Go Andi! she was totally right to tell him exactly how she felt about everything! Someone needs to keep it real for him, because all this craziness around him these past several weeks, totally went up to his head, unless that’s how he always is… I think she would be an awesome bachelorette!!! Can not understand how you could be so wrong in your comment lady! We need to see more strong women on TV, and support them when they speak up! Shame on you :(
We do need to see strong women on television and if that’s all she did, then I would agree with your points. The problem is not that she stood up for herself and called him out on the things he did wrong, she berated him over it. She was acting like the lawyer beating upon the witness in cross-examination.
She had valid points about why she and he were not right for each other. Andi is clearly on a different intellectual plain and that is perfectly fine. Not all of us need to be rocket scientists and care about the politics to make a could companion for someone else. It’s just that the two people need to be on the same page. Anid and Juan Pablo aren’t.
She started off just fine in the way she handled it. Very thought out statements and concerns about their time together. She articulated well the reason why she didn’t feel there was a connection. His response … “okay.” The reason he said “okay” was explained later: he can’t make her feel for him things that she doesn’t feel, regardless of how he may feel about her. That is a very mature way of looking at things. I think Andi had it played out in her head how she was going to tell him why she was leaving, he was going to get very upset and try to get her to stay, and then she was going to walk off the “victor.” Instead, he was understanding and was not going to force something that wasn’t there.
Ultimately, standing up for yourself, staying true to your convictions, and taking a position is qualities of a “strong” person. Beating someone else up because they just don’t “get it” (meaning, they don’t agree with you) is not being “strong,” that’s called being a “bully.”
Let’s be clear — I LOVE Andi. What I didn’t love was that, even after she dumped him, she had to grind him into the dirt. No one needs to do that. If he had dumped her, sure, her feelings would be hurt. She’d have questions. She’d need to talk it out. But I think the dumped person in any relationship gets the floor — if he had wanted to talk, fine. But he didn’t. She needed “closure”? She was the one closing the door. End of story. Be classy and walk away. Don’t be a bitch.
Loved reading your article Liane! I think Juan Pablo lacks substance. He looks like all he wants is to get laid 95% of the time. He hasn’t really asked anyone too many questions this entire show. And although he is very passionate…the buck stops there! I thought Andi and Nikki were looking for a more manly side when they took him bull riding/shooting. And he failed to be strong and manly. No loss Andi…you certainly made the right decision!!!! You’re dad was right all along.
If in fact Andi turns out to be the next bachelorette, the ratings of this show will sink even further. It’s a shame that Juan Pablo ended up with 3 losers.
Excellent. He’s no good at relationships, and he doesn’t speak English. So instead of just telling him she’s leaving, she has to make this a teachable moment. And 10 seconds in, you can tell he’s counting his favorite soccer players in his head, just waiting for her to STOP TALKING. Every guy empathizes with him.
Not this guy. I would never talk about who else I was intimate with last night. I would never say lucky to be here if I had any feelings for her.
JP games caught up with him. He never had any respect for her from the beginning.
I agreed with most things Andi said, but I think it was all theater for her to have to call him out on it on national TV when she’d already decided to go home anyway. The whole conversation she had with him at the end was entirely self-serving. And rumor has it that she’s the next bachelorette, so I guess that’s why she did it. Note that the next bachelorette is always the one that goes home crying wondering if she’ll ever find love – and she played the part. I think Sharleen (being smart AND sensible) would have been a breath of fresh air as the next one, but then again she’s probably too smart to believe that she’s likely to find “true love” on a reality show while “dating” 20+ people.
Andi is bat spit CRAZY. She obviously likes drama and arguing. Juan Pablo speaks English as a second language so give him a break on the semantics of exact word meanings. Andi is not hot at all. She needs braces for her sideways buckteeth, she has no booty, she has mosquito bite size breasts, her nose job is terrible, she is too short, and she has a moon pie face. Juan Pablo could find a better looking woman at a cattle auction. I say good riddance to that chicklet toothed drama bag. If they make her Bachelorette, count me out on that waste of time.
Wow, is that all you have to say? You surely must be a loser to think all that up. I picture you as a pimple faced twerp. My guess is she is WAY out of your league! I’m sure you liked your own comment! Hahahaha! Hmmm, didn’t like what I said about you? Think about what you wrote! I was easy on you. Where’s your intelligence?
Liane,
The more I think about it, I don’t think Andi was totally unjustified in being a bit pissed off by his reaction.
1) From her point of you, Juan Pablo saw her as 3rd choice in his love rankings.
2) JP has gotten teary eyed and/or choked up at the past 2-3 rose ceremonies, when he’s supposedly sending home choices 4+ home.
3) He has zero reaction to her dumping him.
So she’s thinking, wait I’m dumping this guy, but he has zero reaction to me wanting to dump him, if he really cared about me wouldn’t he have had some reaction? So had I been willing on the overnight, he probably would have (or even more pissed if any “talking” happened instead of just talking) been fine having “talking” with me only to discard me afterwards, because again he doesn’t care about me.
Andi isn’t as crazy or bitchy as you made it sound, and I can see why in the moment she wanted to make him feel as much like crap about himself, as JP made her feel.
Sure Andi could have made herself look better by handling it slightly differently.
Something else, who knows what she gave up (sounded like her job specifically) to come on this show, it is never really explained on these shows, but she’s probably letting out some anger based on what she gave up to have her feelings jerked around for 3 months, when by his reaction to the dumping is what JP was doing.
Just a thought — who really goes on these shows expecting to find lasting love? She had very little one-on-one time with the guy, but it was obvious to those of us watching from home she’s far too bright for this guy. She was probably just venting her feelings about feeling like a sucker — but again, there’s a camera running. Do the smart thing. Walk away. Then, call your friends at home and bitch (or wait for the reunion special). Sharleen did it right — she knew their connection was just hormonal and she needs something more from a man. She didn’t have to beat him up for it. Man, I hate being a Juan Pablo apologist!
Sharleen set the bar way too high in her actions, but she was a huge anomoly from the standard women. How someone like her (smart, beautiful, level headed, not fame desperate etc) even ended up on this show is unfathomable.
Comparing anyone’s actions to Sharleen’s is going to make them look bad, crazy, bitchy, etc.
Again I have a hard time believing that Andi’s doubts were kept dormant up until the morning after her final date. I think it was edited out.
Could ABC really afford to have two women on the show making JP look bad, callin him an idiot and tearing him down throughout the season? Especially after his homophobic comments already tarnished the public’s opinion of him.
And if JP looks bad, then ABC looks worse for casting this dolt to be their first ever non-white bachelor.
ABC definitely made a mistake in casting Juan Pablo — or at the very least, a mistake in casting women so obviously above his pay grade.
Andi was just pissed off that she was obviously his 3rd choice. And she probably would not have received a rose during the next rose ceremony. At least she got to walk away first, to feel empowered enough to say…”I don’t want this,” but all of her arguments just made it seem like she was saying..”I don’t like that you don’t want me that much.” So she felt dumped anyway. She should have walked away like a winner not a loser.
Poor girl. She just wanted to see some kind of emotion from Juan Pablo when she said its not going to work. He just dismissed her so easily with “sure no problem, it’s OK”. I think she realized that he was going to dismiss her anyway; and that has to be painful. I thought she argued and nit picked to get back at the lack of caring about her. A desperate attempt to hear he really cared. But Juan Pablo already had an idea she wasn’t in love with him either. He needs to be with Claire! But I know he’s going to pick Nikki since he cried during Clare’s message. He’s not in love! This Bachelor was a bust! He’s gonna miss Claire’s hotness. He will be calling her the moment he and Nikki have a falling out! And she won’t care. Too bad!
Thanks for keeping it classy, one doesn’t have to like any of people on these shows, but name calling doesn’t help. Yes, Clare is hot, just always seems more like lust with her and JP though. Its too bad he can’t really appreciate a woman like Renee but she isn’t as hot as Clare and has a son.
Stacy Anne, so true! Renee would have been his best pick. She seems so naturally maternal and accepting. They seemed to get along so well. And she’s not as emotional as Juan Pablo so she would balance him well. I think he knew, but just didn’t have the physical attraction for her as he clearly has for the remaining girls.
Andi’s behavior didn’t make sense. She was basically expressing anger that Juan Pablo didn’t do things that made her like him. But, that isn’t his job in life. As far as I can tell, even if he has some bad qualities, he has been consistent and open with the girls.
I just don’t see how Andi could claim any actual grievance. She complained about her feelings being dismissed. But, in the very first interviews after the “nightmare” evening, she doesn’t show any sign of emotional hurt.
For these reasons, I do think that this was a ploy to create a narrative for her becoming the next bachelorette. Her arguing may have backfired by making her look bad. But, I think she was attempting to provoke Juan Pablo into saying something controversial so she could play the victim.
Remember, she is a trial lawyer. They are trained to make these exact types of manipulations. When preparing for trials, they think about the likely exchanges with witnesses and try to figure out how to draw out certain qualities and/or statements. This is what Andi does for a living. It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that she was planning this “nightmare” fantasy night weeks ago.
Juan Pablo is the consummate narcissist. Did any of the lapdog woman ever ask him what went wrong in his first marriage? Like, No!. What a bogus show. We end up watching just to see the emotional carnage for really stupid women. Charlene was the best, and even she stayed too long. Juan Pablo likes the attention and surely likes fondling the three women, but for a long term commitment to anyone, uh No!
Andi is the type of woman all women should strive to be! He seems to have the IQ of a horny 15 year old boy as proved multiple times during this season. No wonder Desiree sent him packing.
Andi is CRAZY!!!!!she is so stressful and overreacts to anything. good luck finding a man.
what the author said,,, was what my first impression was. but then when you think about andi.. her profession, her temperament,, she is a very clever woman. i quote clever. there is a difference between being intelligent and clever. if she had WELL THOUGHT all this in advance,, she would have realised peep would critisize her. what she did there was typical WOMANISH reaction. and added to it, juan pablo did fooled her!!! well he does not deserve any pity. he is a real asshole for sure.
I totally understand Andi’s reaction to Juan Pablo’s indifference about her leaving the show. She is shocked by her own failure to more rapidly recognize JP as the sociopath (at worst) or emotionally unavailble man (at best) that he is. She makes futile attempts to draw him out, which helps her comfirm what she already believes and, in the process, teaches other women how to recognize this type of man. It was the first/only occurence of pyschological health in bachelor history. Andi was vulnerable and hurt and let us see this. This is all emotionally courageous. Good on you Andi!!
And good luck to you Ms Starr, the sisterhood will forgive you and welcome you when you are ready to put down your sword of shame.
Sword of shame? Not hardly. I don’t consider it “emotionally courageous” to bully someone you’ve just dumped. She was done and could have easily walked away. She isn’t trying to “draw him out” by calling him an asshole. If the sisterhood considers empowerment an excuse for bad behavior, count me out. I do not have any desire to be a member.
I disagree. Andi was not bullying and her behavior was not bad. I was cheering her on!! She handled her self much, much better than Juan Pablo.
In my opinion, Andi was on track with the way she expressed herself – his behavior was inappropriate and disrespectful and he deserved being called out! Combined with his inability to stop saying “ok,” that she was the “default” (then denying it by saying he didn’t understand English that well – I call BS on that) and talking about Clare it seems everything she told him was VERY necessary.
I was so relieved to see Andi bail. First show I wanted my favs to lose. Seriously, as JP is a knee jerk idiot. No class, just a party boy with no respect for women. Bet when this is over his kid goes back to the real mom.
If you can, watch again when Juan Pablo asks Andi “what’s my religion?” And she answers “Catholic”. He was like…oh crap, that didn’t work. Makes me smile every time.
Yeah…Andi had an agenda! Juan P handled it pretty well, considering he really doesn’t know anything about the girls. He’s just a loser. Damn, why can they be so hot!
Am I missing something? Why the hell do we give a single &@$! about anyone on this show? Let’s remove the cameras, get off the dating sites and go meet our matches the organic way. And let’s not waste university ( fingers crossed the author didn’t attend!!!) degree reporting this horribly dull information. Find a yoga class and get off the fake ass reality shit.
I’d like to know how long he was married before his wife got pregnant, and how long thereafter were they divorced. Joan Pablo is so self-absorbed he can’t ‘hear’ what anybody else says. He thinks he’s exceptionally handsome, and the fact that he keep telling his daughter how ‘beautiful’ she is reinforces to her that looks are everything. Granted she is a very pretty little girl, but that is not a foundation that she should be building. After all, look what it did to Juan Pablo. At this time, I don’t believe he is capable of being ‘in love’ with anyone besides himself…there simply isn’t enough room! Perhaps with professional help he may grow to realize the value of another human being, and how to cherish a good woman.