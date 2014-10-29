“The Bachelor” will try to spice things up with a 3-hour live premiere

The Jan. 5 season premiere will mix in taped segments, such as the limo arrivals, with Chris Harrison live with a studio audience joined by “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” alums offering commentary, according to TV Line. The live premiere may be a response to concerns that “Bachelor” Chris Soules is “boring” and “as exciting as watching soybeans grow.”

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's newly elected successor declines Jimmy Kimmel”s invitation

John Tory, who was elected this week to replace Mayor Rob Ford, says he”s not going on the ABC talk show because “I”m not in show business.” He adds: Let”s talk (about) why I”m there. I”m there because the previous guy was the subject of jokes and all the sort of stuff and they”ll probably replay old tapes. I just don”t think we need to be repeating that.

Kyra Sedgwick to star in an HBO comedy, playing an ex-nun

The untitled project from the creator of “The New Adventures Of Old Christine” will focus on Sedgwick as a former nun who strikes out on her own to discover herself.

Click Read Full Post For More

Adam Shankman is remaking his 2001 film “The Wedding Planner” as a TV series

The “So You Think You Can Dance” veteran, who directed the 2001 Jennifer Lopez/Matthew McConaughey film, is teaming with the movie”s original writers for a rom-com sitcom.

NFL”s ratings are as strong as ever despite all the scandals

“It doesn”t matter. You keep watching,” says Sports Illustrated”s Richard Deitsch in analyzing the ratings so far this NFL season.

Aasif Mandvi”s memoir recalls his “Daily Show” audition: “I thought, F*ck it, I”m just gonna impersonate Stephen Colbert”

“I cocked my eyebrow,” Mandvi writes in “No Man”s Land, “assumed a rather arched comic tone, and spoke with faux seriousness as I said the words that came up on the teleprompter. Jon stood up from his desk and turned to me after the audition. He was smiling from ear to ear.”

Amy Poehler, in a Reddit AMA, says she”s more cynical than Leslie Knope and a better rapper than Nas

“She”s like me, but she works,” Poehler says of her “Parks and Rec” character “… we”re like each other, I should say, but I think I”ve become a little bit more cynical than her. I think she reminds me to keep an open mind and to go big or go home.” PLUS: Read an excerpt of Poehler”s book where she describes being pregnant on “SNL,” and see all her fun book photos.

Who cares if Olivia Pope drinks her “Scandal” red wine the wrong way?

As Julie Miller says, “Can”t a girl enjoy red wine without it becoming the subject of a deep-probing New York Times analysis?”

“The Goldbergs” will tackle the New Kids on the Block phenomenon

An upcoming episode is titled: “DannyDonnieJoeyJonJordan.”

Mama June: “The whole truth will come out on my side”

The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star tells E!: “I don”t want to say anything about anything,” adding: “I can”t say anything bad about TLC.” PLUS: Mama June, Sugar Bear and Honey Boo Boo were photographed together today shopping.

Damon Lindelof's message for “Leftovers” fans: “If you”re looking for answers, 'The Americans' is an excellent show”

“It”s very liberating to finally be working on a show that promises no answers,” says the former “Lost” boss.

Here”s your 1st look at Matt Bomer on “American Horror Story”

Bomer plays a “very strange, odd” role on “Freak Show.”

Christopher Meloni to star in web series “Beef”

The mock reality show will feature Meloni as a judge between people who have “beefs” with each other. Guest-stars include Lizzy Caplan, Michael Ian Black and Thomas Lennon.

Jim Carrey tests Letterman for Ebola

Watch Carrey also try to determine if Dave is a member of ISIS.

Claim: Juan Pablo kept his “Bachelor” relationship going so long to spite the haters – and to stay relevant

A source tells Us Weekly that he only wanted to capitalize on his 15 minutes of fame.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reportedly fires 2 cast members

Benzino and fiancee Althea were dumped today, according to TMZ, without explanation.

“Enlisted” alum Geoff Stults to write and star in a sitcom about a national hero firefighter who”s elected mayor

Stults is co-creator of the hero bachelor project.

Lindsay Lohan”s ex-lawyer inspires an NBC drama pilot

Shawn Holley, who was often seen by Lohan”s side during the actresses” troubles and who also served on the O.J. Simpson defense team, will serve as the inspiration for a drama about a larger-than-life lawyer who has to balance her family with her skyrocketing career.

Dear Neil Patrick Harris: The variety show is dead

“Variety shows are like the soccer of American television,” says Brian Moylan. “It is the most popular sport in the world but, no matter how hard anyone has tried in recent years, it just won”t catch on here like it does internationally. The same goes with variety shows. After perfecting the formula back in the 60s and 70s with greats like Ed Sullivan, Carol Burnett, and Sonny and Cher, no one has been able to replicate the magic of their heyday.” PLUS: Why is Alec Baldwin carrying Neil Patrick Harris?

How “Scorpion” became the No. 2 new show of the season

The brainy drama, produced by Justin Bieber”s manager, took off after a Monday “Big Bang Theory” boost. “We really looked at it as kind of an extension of 'The Big Bang Theory,” but in the drama world,” says CBS exec Kelly Kahl. “We loved that it had some fresh faces, we loved that it had some younger characters.” PLUS: “Scorpion” does nerds a disservice.

“Modern Family”s” Eric Stonestreet & Jesse Tyler Ferguson give Kansas City a World Series shout-out

Stonestreet is a Kansas City native.

“Sleepy Hollow”s” Tom Mison lends his voice to a navigation app

Let “Ichibod Crane” guide you through the streets.

Ricki Lake files for divorce

The former daytime talk show host is ending her marriage of just 2 1/2 years.