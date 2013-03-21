ABC sets summer line-up with ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Whodunnit’ and ‘Motive’

ABC announced its summer line-up, and good news! It won’t be non-stop “Celebrity Wife Swap”! Well, not entirely. Two new series are joining the schedule: the procedural “Motive,” which will have a special debut following the finale of “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show” on Tuesday, May 21, before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, May 23 at 9:00 p.m.; and “Whodunnit?,” a new mystery reality competition show from Anthony E. Zuiker, the creator of the “CSI” franchise, which will premiere Sunday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m.

These series join returning shows “Celebrity Wife Swap,” which has its summer premiere on Sunday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m.; “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition,” which debuts on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m.; “Rookie Blue” on Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 p.m.; “What Would You Do?” on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 p.m.; and “Wipeout” on Thursday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m.

“The Bachelorette” will premiere (with Des!) at a special time on Monday, May 20 at 9:00 p.m., following the finale of the “Dancing with the Stars” performance show that night, as previously announced, and will have its regular time period premiere on Monday, May 27 from 8:00-10:01 p.m.

New drama “Mistresses,” starring Alyssa Milano, Yunjin Kim, Rochelle Aytes and Jes Macallan, will premiere a week later than initially announced, on Monday, June 3 at 10:01 p.m. Based on the U.K. series, it will follow four girlfriends on their paths to self-discovery. And it will be sexy. Maybe.

The show focuses on the stories of Savi (Alyssa Milano) a successful career woman working toward the next phase in her life, both professionally and personally; Savi”s free-spirited and capricious baby sister, Josslyn (Jes Macallan); their friends April (Rochelle Aytes), a recent widow and mother of a ten-year-old daughter, and Karen (Yunjin Kim), a therapist with her own thriving practice. These four friends find support and guidance with each other. The series is executive-produced by Rina Mimoun (“Privileged,” “Gilmore Girls”), K.J. Steinberg (“Gossip Girl”), Robert Sertner (“Revenge,” “No Ordinary Family”) and Douglas Rae (“Wuthering Heights,” “Camelot,” “Mistresses,” “Raw,” “Meadowlands”).

ABC”s summer premiere dates are as follows (all times listed are ET):

Thursday, May 9:

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Wipeout”

Monday, May 20:

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette” (special time period premiere following the finale of the “Dancing with the Stars” performance show)

Tuesday, May 21

10:01 – 11:00 p.m. “Motive” (new series premiere on a special day and time, following the finale of “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show” from 8:00-10:01 p.m.)

Thursday, May 23:

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Motive” (regular time period premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Rookie Blue”