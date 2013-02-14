The Band Perry reveals sophomore album title, ‘Pioneer,’ and cover art

The Band Perry just celebrated “Better Dig Two,” the first single from its sophomore album going to to the top of Billboard”s Country Songs chart.

Today, the sibling trio announced the title of the April 2 release will be “Pioneer,” and unveiled the album art.

However, they revealed way more, including that they switched from original producer, Rick Rubin, to Nashville”s Dann Huff.

“When we set out to record PIONEER, the three of us drove across the country from Greeneville to Malibu to work with one of our musical superheroes, Rick Rubin,” said Reid Perry. “Our time in the studio with Rick was so incredible because during our early sessions he challenged us to set higher goals as songwriters.”



“With that experience came the realization that we needed to take the music back home to Tennessee and have Dann Huff bring the songs to life with his production,” adds Neil Perry. “Sometimes where one starts off is not where one ends up, which is a big theme for us on ‘Pioneer’.”

Below is the announcement video for the album title and the cover art reveal, which is, shall we say, a little amateurish.