The Best Albums Of 2014… So Far

It's hard to believe one-third of 2014 is already over, but we're not gonna let another minute pass us by without heralding some of the best albums to come out so far.

Beck, Roseanne Cash, St. Vincent, Future, Lake Street Dive, Future Islands, Kelis, The War On Drugs, Perfect Pussy, Parquet Courts and more are among our top picks of the year so far, with more to be added to the list throughout 2014. Listen to select songs from our list.

What new sets from 2014 have you been listening to that light your bulb? Let us know in the comments.

