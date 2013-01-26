The Best and Worst of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival

Another Sundance Film Festival has come and gone, and the HitFix staffers have sorted through all of the films there and come back with a list of the best and worst films at the fest.

Some of the highlights on our list include Nicole Kidman in “Stoker,” Shane Carruth’s long-awaited sophomore feature “Upstream Color,” the reunion of a cherished romantic coupling in “Before Midnight,” plus “Two Mothers,” “The Rambler,” and many more. 

Take a look here:

