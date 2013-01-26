The Best and Worst of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival

Another Sundance Film Festival has come and gone, and the HitFix staffers have sorted through all of the films there and come back with a list of the best and worst films at the fest.
Some of the highlights on our list include Nicole Kidman in “Stoker,” Shane Carruth’s long-awaited sophomore feature “Upstream Color,” the reunion of a cherished romantic coupling in “Before Midnight,” plus “Two Mothers,” “The Rambler,” and many more.
Take a look here:
I love how Hell Baby gets “worst”….but then links to Drew’s B+ Review
:)
anyway, can’t wait to see Upstream Color, Stoker, and most of all, Before Midnight!
ahem… see your comment below :)
I love incontention, but the Nicole Kidman fanboyism of the site gets a bit annoying… If Mia Wasikowska is better than her in Stoker, why introduce the list with Kidman?
(Like last May – picking her as best actress Cannes winner for The Paperboy over Emmanuelle Riva in Amour? And then not even include The Paperboy in the Kidman top ten performance list – so by that logic, a Kidman performance not even in her top ten is better than Emmanuelle Riva in Amour?!?)
And I like Kidman (although I wish she would stop messing with her face and age gracefully like other character actresses).
It just might be possible that different people wrote the articles….not every has the same opinion.
Definitely agree with you about her plastic surgery (i think she just does the lip injections and botox which isn’t permanent)! I did think she looked pretty natural in Rabbit Hole though
I’m really curious what he thinks the “oldest punchline in the book” at the end of the Rambler was. That line in the review kinda baffles me.