The best female hosts of “SNL”

Scarlett Johansson returns to Studio 8H to host “SNL” for her fourth go this Saturday. Though there's been a major uptick in the number of female hosts in the past season, it's still rare for a woman (especially a non-former cast member) to emcee the proceedings more than once.

To celebrate the history of distaff “SNL” hosts, we're counting up the best of the best: Since Candice Bergen's debut monologue in '75, who've been the most successful female emcee in the show's history? We picked our favorite contenders.