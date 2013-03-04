The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, Flaming Lips and more lead Forecastle 2013 lineup

#The Black Keys
03.04.13 5 years ago

The 2013 Forecastle Festival is singing the blues, and in this case that’s a good thing.

Blues-influenced rock bands The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes and Grace Potter & the Nocturnals have been tapped for this year’s edition of the decade-old Louisville fest, with acts including The Flaming Lips, The Avett Brothers, Big Boi, Jim James, Animal Collective, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Old Crow Medicine Show and “Harlem Shake” trend-setter Baauer also set for the summer extravaganza. Check out a full listing below and let us know what you think.

The 2013 Forecastle Festival is set to take place July 12-14 at Waterfront Park. Weekend passes go on sale this Wednesday at noon via ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster outlets.

2013 lineup (so far):

The Black Keys

The String Cheese Incident

The Avett Brothers

The Flaming Lips

Alabama Shakes

Jim James

Animal Collective

Old Crow Medicine Show

Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

The Forecastle Incident (with special guests)

Young the Giant

Big Boi

Matt & Kim

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Purity Ring

The Joy Formidable

Datsik

Dawes

Griz

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Toro y Moi

Bob Mould Band

El-P & Killer Mike

Baauer

Bombino

Moon Taxi

Freakwater

Foxygen

Greensky Bluegrass

Wild Belle

Tift Merritt

Shovels & Rope

Salva

Night Beds

MNDR

Churchill

Ryan Hemsworth

Rubblebucket

Alasdair Roberts & Friends

Mona

The 23 String Band

Wheeler Brothers

A Lion Named Roar

The Pass
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Black Keys
TAGSalabama shakesanimal collectiveBig BoiForecastle 2013Forecastle Festival 2013grace potterGrace Potter and the NocturnalsJIM JAMESLOUISVILLETHE AVETT BROTHERSthe black keysThe Flaming LiposThe String Cheese Incident

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP