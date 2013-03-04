The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, Flaming Lips and more lead Forecastle 2013 lineup

The 2013 Forecastle Festival is singing the blues, and in this case that’s a good thing.
Blues-influenced rock bands The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes and Grace Potter & the Nocturnals have been tapped for this year’s edition of the decade-old Louisville fest, with acts including The Flaming Lips, The Avett Brothers, Big Boi, Jim James, Animal Collective, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Old Crow Medicine Show and “Harlem Shake” trend-setter Baauer also set for the summer extravaganza. Check out a full listing below and let us know what you think.
The 2013 Forecastle Festival is set to take place July 12-14 at Waterfront Park. Weekend passes go on sale this Wednesday at noon via ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster outlets.
2013 lineup (so far):
The Black Keys
The String Cheese Incident
The Avett Brothers
The Flaming Lips
Alabama Shakes
Jim James
Animal Collective
Old Crow Medicine Show
Grace Potter & The Nocturnals
The Forecastle Incident (with special guests)
Young the Giant
Big Boi
Matt & Kim
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Purity Ring
The Joy Formidable
Datsik
Dawes
Griz
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Toro y Moi
Bob Mould Band
El-P & Killer Mike
Baauer
Bombino
Moon Taxi
Freakwater
Foxygen
Greensky Bluegrass
Wild Belle
Tift Merritt
Shovels & Rope
Salva
Night Beds
MNDR
Churchill
Ryan Hemsworth
Rubblebucket
Alasdair Roberts & Friends
Mona
The 23 String Band
Wheeler Brothers
A Lion Named Roar
The Pass
