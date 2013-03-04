The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, Flaming Lips and more lead Forecastle 2013 lineup

The 2013 Forecastle Festival is singing the blues, and in this case that’s a good thing.

Blues-influenced rock bands The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes and Grace Potter & the Nocturnals have been tapped for this year’s edition of the decade-old Louisville fest, with acts including The Flaming Lips, The Avett Brothers, Big Boi, Jim James, Animal Collective, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Old Crow Medicine Show and “Harlem Shake” trend-setter Baauer also set for the summer extravaganza. Check out a full listing below and let us know what you think.

The 2013 Forecastle Festival is set to take place July 12-14 at Waterfront Park. Weekend passes go on sale this Wednesday at noon via ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster outlets.

2013 lineup (so far):

The Black Keys

The String Cheese Incident

The Avett Brothers

The Flaming Lips

Alabama Shakes

Jim James

Animal Collective

Old Crow Medicine Show

Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

The Forecastle Incident (with special guests)

Young the Giant

Big Boi

Matt & Kim

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Purity Ring

The Joy Formidable

Datsik

Dawes

Griz

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Toro y Moi

Bob Mould Band

El-P & Killer Mike

Baauer

Bombino

Moon Taxi

Freakwater

Foxygen

Greensky Bluegrass

Wild Belle

Tift Merritt

Shovels & Rope

Salva

Night Beds

MNDR

Churchill

Ryan Hemsworth

Rubblebucket

Alasdair Roberts & Friends

Mona

The 23 String Band

Wheeler Brothers

A Lion Named Roar

The Pass

