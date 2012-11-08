‘The Carrie Diaries’ sets a January premiere on The CW

The CW has set an official premiere date for its biggest midseason show, the “Sex and the City” prequel “The Carrie Diaries.”

“The Carrie Diaries” will launch on Monday, January 14 at 8 p.m.

This is actually a slight revision to The CW’s originally announced midseason schedule, which had the Josh Schwartz/Stephanie Savage-produced “Carrie Diaries” taking over the 9 p.m. Monday slot currently occupied by the Josh Schwartz/Stephanie Savage-produced “Gossip Girl.” Instead, “90210” will shift to 9 p.m. in what is probably the struggling audience’s last chance to find an audience.

The CW notes that the week of the 14th will also see the return of “the majority” of its primetime series after holiday breaks.

Based on the Candace Bushnell novels, “The Carrie Diaries” stars AnnaSophia Robb as Carrie Bradshaw. The supporting cast features Stefania Owen, Ellen Wong, Katie Findlay, Chloe Bridges, Austin Butler, Freema Agyeman and Matt Letscher.