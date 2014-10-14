Meet the characters of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’s’ real-life sitcom

Most comedic reality TV shows fail because the cast of non-actors is put into scenarios written by non-writers, all of whom inadvertently prove the worth and value of both writers and actors.

With “Chrisley Knows Best,” USA has found a family that's comfortable with its quirks, and comfortable being quirky in front of cameras. It's far more like early “Osbournes,” the ground-breaking MTV show that showed a celebrity family like we'd never seen before, than it is “Duck Dynasty,” the heavily scripted A&E series about another quirky family.

Although episodes play out like a sitcom and it's edited for comedy (the first episode of the second season uses “Night on Bald Mountain” as the soundtrack for one of Todd's overblown reactions), the family insists the show is completely real.

What's clear is that “Chrisley Knows Best” wouldn't work without its five central cast members, each of whom bring something familiar yet new to television. Here's a look at the cast, their quirks, and how much they're performing for the cameras.