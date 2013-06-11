Review: The Civil Wars’ new haunting single ‘The One That Got Away’

The Civil Wars are no more as an ongoing concern, but the co-ed, Grammy-winning duo has left us a lovely parting gift in one last album, a self-titled sophomore set recorded before they split up last November over “irreconcilable differences of ambition.”. The album comes out Aug. 6 via Sensibility Music/Columbia Records.
The first single, “The One That Got Away,” released today, is a haunting regretful, cautionary tale.
[More after the jump…]
“Oh, I wish I had never ever seen your face, I wish you were the one that got away… I miss the way you wanted me when I was staying just out of your reach,” Joy Williams mournfully sings over very sparse, but dramatic acoustic instrumentation, including mandolin. Musically, “The One That Got Away” sounds more like “Safe & Sound,” the pair”s collaboration with Taylor Swift for “The Hunger Games,” but with a greater sense of dread, than the wistful, sad “Poison & Wine” or menacing stomp of “Barton Hollow.”
John Paul White”s intentionally lo-fi harmonies increase the feeling of doom and entrapment. His voice is present, but very much in the background, as this is Williams” hell to sort out.
The visual of a rising smoke plume from an explosion says it all, but even without that, there”s no escaping the claustrophobic, closed-in feel brought on by one”s own bad choices.
Be careful what you wish for.
I like it. Don’t love it. Love most of Barton Hollow.
best review by far…. many seem to be unable to accept the fact that they have indeed split, and the new album is just leftovers
You all have to see the studio footage the band just put out for this song. It is pretty awesome.