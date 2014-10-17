“The Courtship Of Eddie”s Father” is getting a Fox remake, co-starring Willie Garson

Conan O”Brien and Garson are producing the project based on the 1969-72 comedy that co-starred Bill Bixby and Brandon Cruz. The sitcom was based on the 1963 film starring Ron Howard, which itself was based on a 1936 book. Garson is set to play Eddie”s father”s work colleague.

“Lost”s” Mr. Eko is reportedly joining “Game of Thrones”

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is reportedly playing a character named Malko, who doesn”t appear in the books.

“The Walking Dead” sets a new record for DVR viewership

DVRs added 5.086 million viewers, bringing the total viewership for the Season 5 premiere to 22.372 million.

Click Read Full Post For More

How “Grey”s Anatomy” made last night”s flashbacks look authentic

Editor Susan Vaill explains: “We found every episode that Kate Burton had been in in seasons one, two and three – something like 12 to 20 episodes. We sub-clipped every scene of hers, and I spent my birthday watching every single Ellis Grey scene, which was very intense and very emotional.”

Watch “The Wire” reunion at PaleyFest

Last night, David Simon talked about HBO turning down his Tommy Carcetti spinoff, plus he and the cast examined the lasting impact of the HBO series. PLUS: 12 revelations, and more things learned from last night”s panel.

“Real Of Husbands Of Hollywood” adds Dondre Whitfield

“The Cosby Show” alum will be a regular in Season 4.

“How to Get Away with Murder” is still strong, despite a ratings dropoff

Last night”s episode was down from the previous week but up from last year”s “Scandal.”

Conan mocks CNN”s “Over the Top” Ebola coverage

Watch Conan O”Brien mock the cable news network that is a corporate cousin of TBS.

Jimmy Kimmel tries being an Uber driver

Watch him attempt to change a life by giving a ride in Hollywood.

Queen Latifah to host the 1st Hollywood Film Awards

The inaugural broadcast airs on Nov. 14.

Queen Elizabeth II honors “Downton Abbey”s” Maggie Smith

Smith became one of only 65 living people to receive the Order of the Companions of Honor.