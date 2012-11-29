The CW is ready to cast its Wonder Woman for ‘Amazon’

Didn’t we just do this a year ago?
Yup. But the hunt is ready to begin again for a new Wonder Woman.
According to Deadline.com, The CW has brought in a casting director to find a lead for “Amazon,” the netlet’s “Smallville”-esque take on Wonder Woman, from writer Allan Heinberg.
Thus far, The CW has only ordered a script for “Amazon,” so it appears it doesn’t want to move forward without finding its Iris.
Yes, according to Deadline this proto-Wonder Woman isn’t Diana. The site says the breakdown for the character readers: “She comes from a remote, secluded country and until now has spent most of her life as a soldier and a leader on the battlefield. Because of relentless brutality of her life at home, Iris looks at our world with absolute awe and astonishment. She”s delighted and just as often horrified by the aspects of everyday life that we take for granted: skyscrapers, traffic, ice cream. It”s all new and fascinating and sometimes slightly troubling to her. Iris is completely unschooled in our world, our culture, our customs. And she”s completely inexperienced at interpersonal relationships. She has no social filter, does not suffer fools, and tends to do and say exactly what”s on her mind at all times. She”s bluntly, refreshingly honest. She can tell when you”re lying to her. And she doesn”t have time or patience for politics or tact because she”s too busy trying to experience everything our world has to offer. There are too many sights to see and things to learn and people to care for. Hers is a true, noble, and generous heart. And she will fight and die for the people she loves. Iris is a fierce warrior with the innocent heart of a romantic and she will fight to the death to make the world safe for innocents and true romantics everywhere.”
The right actresses will apparently be in her mid-20s and 5’8″ or taller.
You may recall that NBC was the most recent network to attempt to tackle the popular DC Comics character, though the David E. Kelley-scripted take on the character, featuring Adrianne Palicki earned online derision through every step of its pilot processes and ultimately wasn’t sent to series.
As you surely already know, The CW has had a big hit this fall with the DC Comics-based “Arrow” and is looking either for a companion piece or to repeat the “Arrow” magic.
Meanwhile… any suggestions?
My suggestion is for the CW to stop randomly changing names. StarLING City? Isis? What was wrong with Star City and Diana?
Yeah, I do not get it either. Playhouse had an interesting theory on her being “Iris”. That just seems a bit unnecessarily over-complicated to me. That is presuming this really is Diana and not just some other Amazonian warrior, which might be fine in its own right.
As for Wonder Woman (or some mythical Amazon warrior), I always kind of assumed they would find a way to get Gina Carano to fill that role, either here or on the big screen.
-Cheers
I have no problem admitting that Arrow has been a guilty pleasure of mine. I like that they aren’t afraid to go dark. Hopefully it keeps improving on the curve it has so far.
Im willing to give Amazon a shot. CW seems to have found a formula that gets these characters the recognition they deserve (even if they stray from the canon)
Here’s the thing with this whole “Iris” business. Though the character comes from a similar background to the Wonder Woman we all know, this being a CW show, she’ll likely not know the full truth of her background. Her main arc in the series will be discovering her true heritage and she’ll come to find that she’s actually Diana, princess of Themyscira, descended from pure mythology. It’s sort of the CW formula with their genre shows. (Thankfully, ‘Arrow’ and ‘Nikita’ seem to steer from this.)
The funny aspect of this take is building the power of her lasso of truth into her being.
I feel like the only person they’re eying is Minka Kelly… She’s 5’8 exactly and she’s just the type of mediocre-great ranging actress that the CW likes to hire. If the CW shows had great acting, Vampire Diaries would be a classic. The writing on that show is stupendous.
Unfortunately, the perfect actress already has a job – Daniela Ruah of NCIS:LA. Perfect height, fit, and can kick-ass. Also, has shown she can also do vulnerable and sensitive.
Considering Arrow, I’m surprised they didn’t just title this “Woman”.
The should try to get the girl from Haywire (can’t remember her name, but she was on American Gladiators with Hulk Hogan). She would completely look the part. She might be a little old for what they are looking for though. She doesn’t have much in the acting department, but I watch arrow, so I know it’s not a dealbreaker for the CW.
That description very strongly points to a non-white character, though I bet you anything the actor will still be white.
She’s busy now and probably too old, but I always thought Morena Baccarin should be Wonder Woman.
Just name Phoebe Tonkin as wonder women cause she fits the bill
Phoebe Tonkin would made the perfect wonder women