The CW is ready to cast its Wonder Woman for ‘Amazon’

Didn’t we just do this a year ago?

Yup. But the hunt is ready to begin again for a new Wonder Woman.

According to Deadline.com , The CW has brought in a casting director to find a lead for “Amazon,” the netlet’s “Smallville”-esque take on Wonder Woman, from writer Allan Heinberg.

Thus far, The CW has only ordered a script for “Amazon,” so it appears it doesn’t want to move forward without finding its Iris.

Yes, according to Deadline this proto-Wonder Woman isn’t Diana. The site says the breakdown for the character readers: “She comes from a remote, secluded country and until now has spent most of her life as a soldier and a leader on the battlefield. Because of relentless brutality of her life at home, Iris looks at our world with absolute awe and astonishment. She”s delighted ­and just as often horrified ­ by the aspects of everyday life that we take for granted: skyscrapers, traffic, ice cream. It”s all new and fascinating and sometimes slightly troubling ­to her. Iris is completely unschooled in our world, our culture, our customs. And she”s completely inexperienced at interpersonal relationships. She has no social filter, does not suffer fools, and tends to do and say exactly what”s on her mind at all times. She”s bluntly, refreshingly honest. She can tell when you”re lying to her. And she doesn”t have time or patience for politics or tact because she”s too busy trying to experience everything our world has to offer. There are too many sights to see ­and things to learn ­and people to care for. Hers is a true, noble, and generous heart. And she will fight and die for the people she loves. Iris is a fierce warrior with the innocent heart of a romantic and she will fight to the death to make the world safe for innocents and true romantics everywhere.”

The right actresses will apparently be in her mid-20s and 5’8″ or taller.

You may recall that NBC was the most recent network to attempt to tackle the popular DC Comics character, though the David E. Kelley-scripted take on the character, featuring Adrianne Palicki earned online derision through every step of its pilot processes and ultimately wasn’t sent to series.

As you surely already know, The CW has had a big hit this fall with the DC Comics-based “Arrow” and is looking either for a companion piece or to repeat the “Arrow” magic.

Stay tuned for more details.

Meanwhile… any suggestions?