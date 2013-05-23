The CW moves up second season premiere of ‘Breaking Pointe’

If you simply can’t wait for more ballet class drama, the good news is that you don’t have to find a ballet class. The CW has announced that the docuseries “Breaking Pointe” will return for another season one week earlier than previously announced. The new premiere date is Monday, July 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you haven’t been watching, the show pulls the viewer directly into the inner workings of the elite Salt Lake City ballet company, Ballet West, to experience the rehearsals, the behind-the-scenes drama and the vibrant and dynamic main-stage performances so that everyone who dropped out of ballet class in fourth grade can rest assured knowing they’d never have been tough enough to make the cut when it counted.

The show is produced by Adjacent Productions, with executive producers Leola Westbrook (“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “America”s Next Top Model,” “Taking the Stage”), Izzie Pick Ashcroft (“Dancing with the Stars,” “Strictly Come Dancing,” “Big Brother”) and Jane Tranter (“Dancing with the Stars,” “Top Gear,” “Little Dorrit”).