The CW renews ‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Supernatural’

05.03.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

The CW Network has given early pickup orders to three of the network’s biggest shows: “The Vampire Diaries,” “Supernatural” and “90210.”

The bloodsuckers of “The Vampire Diaries,” the network’s top-rated series, will return for the 2012-2013 season. It will be the show’s fourth year.

Likewise, cult favorite “Supernatural” has finally gotten the greenlight for an eight season, with stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki returning.

Earlier today, “Supernatural” producer Todd Aronauer  had tweeted the news, “#supernatural season 8!! It’s official. Announcement will be released shortly but it’s happening.” Moments later, he erased the evidence, which likely caused a record number of panic attacks among the show’s faithful.  However, the network followed up with an official announcement later today.

Meanwhile “90210” fans will be able to catch another season of that show as well. The teen drama has been renewed fr a fifth year.

Both “90210” and “Supernatural” were on our epic list of 2012 TV shows on the bubble.

The CW (and other networks) should be announced more schedule details in the coming weeks.

Around The Web

TAGS90210Jared Padaleckijensen acklesSUPERNATURALthe cwVAMPIRE DIARIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP