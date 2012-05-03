The CW renews ‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Supernatural’

The CW Network has given early pickup orders to three of the network’s biggest shows: “The Vampire Diaries,” “Supernatural” and “90210.”

The bloodsuckers of “The Vampire Diaries,” the network’s top-rated series, will return for the 2012-2013 season. It will be the show’s fourth year.

Likewise, cult favorite “Supernatural” has finally gotten the greenlight for an eight season, with stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki returning.

Earlier today, “Supernatural” producer Todd Aronauer had tweeted the news, “#supernatural season 8!! It’s official. Announcement will be released shortly but it’s happening.” Moments later, he erased the evidence, which likely caused a record number of panic attacks among the show’s faithful. However, the network followed up with an official announcement later today.

Meanwhile “90210” fans will be able to catch another season of that show as well. The teen drama has been renewed fr a fifth year.

Both “90210” and “Supernatural” were on our epic list of 2012 TV shows on the bubble.

The CW (and other networks) should be announced more schedule details in the coming weeks.