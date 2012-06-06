The CW sets ‘L.A. Complex’ return, early ‘America’s Next Top Model’ premiere

The CW is continuing its busy summer with newly announced premiere dates for “Oh Sit!,” “The Next” and the return of low-rated favorite “The L.A. Complex.”

In addition, “The CW” is giving an early launch to “America’s Next Top Model: College Edition” and bringing back the spring dud “Remodeled” to complete its run.

Up first are the Monday, July 9 return of “Remodeled,” which featured modeling agent Paul Fisher yelling at people for an hour each week. “Remodeled” aired six episodes this spring, but based on ratings, nobody watched them, so The CW will be starting its run from the beginning, tossing in a couple new episodes for good measure.

Speaking of less-than-hit-shows, “The L.A. Complex” will be back on Tuesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. for the first seven episodes of what is either its second season, or the continuation of the first season. Despite solid reviews, “The L.A. Complex” delivered some of the tiniest original drama numbers in the history of the five major networks, though The CW is continuing to air encores in the hopes of boosting that audience.

While The CW previously announced plans to begin most of its scripted programming for the fall in October, A trio of reality shows are set to air starting in August after the completion of the Olympics.

The musical chairs game show “Oh Sit!” — think “Wipeout” with music and featuring Jamie Kennedy as one of three hosts — will launch on Wednesday, August 15 at 8 p.m.

The following night, “The Next: Fame Is At Your Doorstep” will premiere at 9 p.m. The CW just announced that Joe Jonas, Nelly, Gloria Estefan and John Rich will be the mentors on this singing competition show that joins aspiring superstars in their hometowns, giving them the chance to compete for America.

Finally, “America’s Next Top Model: College Edition” will premiere on Friday, August 24 at 8 p.m. The 19th Cycle of the network’s flagship reality series will be the first to allow fans at home to weigh in and help Tyra Banks and the judges make their decisions.